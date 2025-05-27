Subscribe
Community honors deceased service members at annual Memorial Day Ceremony

Sophie Baker/The Daily Northwestern
Greg Lisinski, past commander of Evanston American Legion Post 42, spoke at the Monday ceremony.
Sophie Baker, Assistant City Editor
May 27, 2025

Evanston resident Gerri Sizemore comes from a military family. Her father, husband, brother, nephew and niece all served in the armed forces. 

Sizemore, the Auxiliary President of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Tech. Sgt. William B. Snell Post 7186, laid a wreath at the base of Fountain Square’s flagpole to honor fallen service members during Evanston’s annual Memorial Day Ceremony Monday. 

“They’re gone but not forgotten,” Sizemore said. “We are the land of the free because of the brave.”

On Monday, more than 100 community members gathered in Fountain Square to honor U.S. soldiers who died while serving in the armed forces. Throughout the ceremony, speakers referenced the saying “all gave some, some gave all” to commemorate this sacrifice. 

In her remarks, Christine Candelario, the commander of Evanston American Legion Post 42, addressed the meaning of the word “hero” and its use in popular culture. She said there is no group “more deserving” of that title than those who have given their lives for the nation’s military. 

“It is the veterans, not the politicians, who give us freedom,” Candelario said. 

Cook County Board Deputy Director Jared Davis spoke in place of County Board Commissioner Josina Morita and offered his thanks to the assembled servicemembers and veterans. Davis said that in Morita’s time in office, she has pushed for the county to devote more resources to veterans.

In his comments, Mayor Daniel Biss highlighted military personnel’s willingness to sacrifice their lives for the betterment of the country.

“In this moment, where it feels like so much divides us, where it is so hard for us to find unity on anything, it’s a pretty important reminder that people were willing to die for what we share,” Biss said. “And so that which we share is a sacred thing.”

Brian Beatty, the commander of the William B. Snell Post, opted for a more participatory approach and encouraged veterans and military spouses to stand. 

Beatty spoke to the far-reaching effects of military service while encouraging veterans to reap the benefits of the city’s veteran organizations. 

“Each and every one of us has been touched by someone in the service,” Beatty said. “We should remember them because they went where they were called to go for us. We should remember them because they loved you enough to serve for you.”

The ceremony also included a rifle salute, a performance of taps by trumpeter Lilie Shylak and a rendition of “God Bless America,” sung by Gerald Romme.

Seventh Ward resident Rosemary Nielsen commemorated her nephew Stephen Castner, who served with the Wisconsin National Guard and died while deployed in Iraq in 2006. She said the event meant “everything.”

“He was 27 years old,” Nielsen said. “He was doing what he wanted to do. He believed in what he was doing, but it’s nice to be remembered every year with a ceremony like this.”

Email: [email protected]

Print this Story
