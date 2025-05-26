Ghanekar: Staying grounded in our fast-paced world

This quarter, my last as a Northwestern student, I’ve been trying to settle on an answer to a single question.

“Why does life move so fast?”

This is not an inquiry into the entropic nature of politics or culture. It is a meditation on the way our lives seamlessly flow without friction, to the point that major moments seem to pass by swifter than an evening breeze on Lake Michigan.

I have spent most of my senior year off campus, first at Northwestern’s Medill on the Hill program in Washington during Fall Quarter. In Winter Quarter, I did my journalism residency, an internship for credit that’s a critical part of Medill’s curriculum, at a local TV news station in Sarasota, Florida. I enjoyed my time reporting on national and local politics and connecting with thinkers, academics and community leaders.

It was a good step away from Evanston’s quieter, cozier environment. But, those two quarters, much like the rest of college, moved at an outrageous pace.

Over Spring Break, I began reflecting on the way these watershed experiences, and college more broadly, seemingly passed by in a heartbeat.

Fall Quarter, Winter Quarter, Spring Quarter, Summer Break. Rinse. Repeat.

It seems like just yesterday I was getting lost every time I walked from my freshman dorm in Shepard Hall to SPAC.

I’ve tried to read my way to a conclusion through books from thinkers across philosophy and social theory. I’ve also attempted to write my way to the answer, including through my May 15 column, “Resisting the Attention Economy,” and May 4 column, “It’s time to redefine productivity.”

My thoughts rarely collected in a cogent mass and seldom found comprehensive structure. Questions led to more questions. One book led to the next.

But in the past week, that process of thinking, reading and writing hit a wall. And for a chronic overthinker like myself, I’m glad it did.

Though I wrote in “Resisting the Attention Economy” that escaping to a deserted island is not the correct means of resistance, I reached a point of ignoring my own advice. Somewhere in my thought process, the deserted island started to sound pretty good.

After hitting that questionable, yet comical, point in my thinking and shoving past it, I came to something a little more workable.

Life moves outrageously fast, and most, if not all, academic programs and jobs move along with it.

One should not avoid ambition or trying to make a difference. The goal is not to discourage engagement with the world to escape its fast pace, but to have anchors outside of the classroom or workplace that force it to slow down.

Reading books from your favorite genres. Playing your favorite sport or instrument. Listening to your favorite music.

Whatever grounds you, those are your roots. Protect them and stay connected to them, regardless of how much reading your sociology professor assigned for the week.

The world will continue to move, but if we can hit the brakes through our activities outside of work, then it’s to our benefit.

It may be key to preserving our ambitions as well.

Oftentimes, the pursuit of our goals can lose its luster and melt into the craziness of modern society. In social theorist Hartmut Rosa’s book, “The Uncontrollability of the World,” he says many parts of our day reach “points of aggression” with the world that often leave us moving through them as if the point is to cross off enough tasks on a checklist.

He theorizes that we enter a mode where we seek control of our lives — not only can we not fully control them, but when we do, we can start to explore the things we’ve been meaning to do, such as exploring romantic connections, hitting the gym and meditating.

Rosa pushes back on this tendency, arguing it is impossible to successfully engineer our lives. In my reading of his work, the constant fight for control turns our lives into a race without a finish line. We despise the moments when the work is tough and pedestalize the times when it will be over.

To place this more tangibly, we go through the five weekdays, disliking much of that time as it pulls us along, before finally feeling like we can take a breath and reconnect with what grounds us on the weekend.

But all time is equal, and while busier times are bound to be more hectic, our anchors should be set up to ensure that we don’t reach a point where we wish for those times to end.

Burnout — this point of feeling incapable of meeting the moment day in and day out — should no longer be treated as a byproduct of the grind, but something to avoid at all costs.

If we treat our work or classes as a central part of our lives, but not the entirety of our lives, we’ll be better able to meet the moment as we navigate the daily churn.

Every one of us looks to the future with wonder and a little fear, no matter what point of college we’re in, as we try to figure out what’s next.

But regardless of where life takes us, staying connected to what grounds us protects our ability to stay hungry and savor life in good and trying moments alike.

Raj Ghanekar is a Medill senior. He can be contacted at [email protected]. If you would like to respond publicly to this op-ed, send a Letter to the Editor to [email protected]. The views expressed in this piece do not necessarily reflect the views of all staff members of The Daily Northwestern.