Skip to Content
Subscribe
Open Search Bar
Search this site
Submit Search
The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Featured Stories
A&E
Dance
Literature
Music
Television and Film
Theatre
Visual Arts
Campus
Academic
Administration
Alumni
Campus Safety
Events
Faculty
Greek
National Policy
Science and Technology
Student Government
Student Groups
City
Arts and Technology
Business
Education
Events
Politics
City Council
Opinion
Columns
Contributors
Cartoons
The Spectrum
Editorials
From the Newsroom
Letters to the Editor
Opinion Policy
Sports
Lacrosse
Baseball
Softball
Men’s Tennis
Women’s Tennis
Men’s Golf
Women’s Golf
Cross Country
Multimedia
Photo
Captured
Galleries
Audio
Brainstorm
NU Declassified
Cats Corner
Defining Safe
Digital Diaries
Sound Source
Video
The Daily Explains
Room to Room
From the Archives
Notes from the Newsroom
Data Visualization
Games
Crosswords
News Quizzes
Print
Past Issues
Print Archives
About
Advertise
Awards
Classifieds
Contact
Donate
Editorial Board
Former Daily Editors
Join Us
Social Media
Students Publishing Company
More
Open Navigation Menu
The Daily Northwestern
Arts & Entertainment
Campus
City
Opinion
Sports
Games
About
Advertise
Awards
Classifieds
Contact
Donate
Editorial Board
Former Daily Editors
Join Us
Social Media
Students Publishing Company
Multimedia
Audio
Photo
Video
Print
Past Issues
Print Archives
More
The Daily Northwestern
Open Search Bar
Search this site
Submit Search
Open Navigation Menu
The Daily Northwestern
Arts & Entertainment
Campus
City
Opinion
Sports
Games
About
Advertise
Awards
Classifieds
Contact
Donate
Editorial Board
Former Daily Editors
Join Us
Social Media
Students Publishing Company
Multimedia
Audio
Photo
Video
Print
Past Issues
Print Archives
More
The Daily Northwestern
Open Search Bar
Search this site
Submit Search
Weekly Crossword: Drink up!
Kate Pollot
,
Assistant Games & Crossword Editor
May 21, 2025
Made by Games Editor with the free
crossword puzzle generator
from Amuse Labs
0
Like This Story
Share on Facebook
Share on X
Email this Story
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Crosswords
Weekly Crossword: Drink up! – 5/21/25 – Solutions
Daily Mini Crossword, May 20, 2025
Daily Mini Crossword, May 19, 2025
Daily Mini Crossword, May 16, 2025
Daily Mini Crossword, May 15, 2025
Dillo Mini Crossword!
More in Games
Weekly Word Search: Carnival Dillo
Weekly Word Search – 5/14/2025 – Solutions
Throwback Mini Crossword - 5/14/25 - Solutions
Dillo Mini Crossword - 5/14/25 - Solutions
Daily Mini Crossword, May 13, 2025
Daily Mini Crossword, May 12, 2025
More in Weekly Crosswords
PSA: Weekly Crossword!
PSA: Weekly Crossword! - 5/7/2025 - Solutions
Weekly Crossword: Quiet on Set!
Weekly Crossword: Quiet on Set! – 4/23/2025 – Solutions
Weekly Crossword: Stop and Smell the Flowers
Weekly Crossword: Stop and Smell the Flowers – 4/16/2025 – Solutions
Close
Close Modal Window
Close