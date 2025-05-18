Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour is an epic reclamation of the country canon

Beyoncé took Soldier Field by storm after a three-hour weather delay during her Chicago stop on the Cowboy Carter Tour on Thursday.

Braving a National Weather Service tornado watch and a torrential downpour, audience members sheltered inside the stadium for nearly three hours waiting for the international superstar to take the stage. Patrons with floor seats were not allowed to enter until well after 9 p.m., two hours after the show was set to start.

Despite the delays, the artist needed no introduction. When the lights dimmed, attendees waited with bated breath for her to bring the beat in.

When Beyoncé finally took to the stage at around 10:15 p.m., she was met with thunderous applause.

Emerging from a triangular cutout in the stage, the superstar launched into her anthemic “AMERIICAN REQUIEM,” calling on the crowd to “stand for something” and “face the wind.” The song is a rallying cry and a call to arms to defend the legacy of Black musicians in the country genre, which Beyoncé conveyed fiercely through her powerful vocals.

Sporting custom denim ensembles and sequin-embellished bell-bottoms, Beyoncé traversed her Grammy-winning 2024 album “Cowboy Carter” while interspersing early hits like “Crazy in Love,” “Formation” and “If I Were a Boy” and deeper cuts like “THIQUE” and “Why Don’t You Love Me.”

She also broke into a rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” reprising her 2013 performance at former President Barack Obama’s second inauguration. This performance was reminiscent of her groundbreaking Coachella headlining gig in 2018, when she halted her larger-than-life performance to sing “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” a formidable tune of Black resistance commonly labeled the Black national anthem.

These performances took a brilliant stab at the status quo. Whereas 2013 marked the second term of America’s first Black president, Beyoncé’s 2025 stadium performance caps a seminal album reclaiming Black contributions to country music. Throughout all the phases of her career, Beyoncé has channeled Black empowerment, and “Cowboy Carter” is no exception. The American iconography throughout the show championed Black artistry as a pillar of patriotism and United States history while calling out the country’s anti-Blackness.

At one point in the show, the screen read, “Never ask permission for something that already belongs to you.” Beyoncé’s performance seamlessly intertwined messages of resistance, activism and self-empowerment within the show’s primary thematic focus of breaking boundaries as a Black woman.

In her frenetic interludes, the pixelated screen refracted images of Beyoncé through the ages along with videos and artwork featuring Black artists who have contributed to the country genre. The interludes showed Beyoncé at her most political, confronting the erasure of Black country artists and reclaiming Black Americans’ place in the musical canon.

The Cowboy Carter Tour was as much a visual spectacle as an instructive history lesson. Beyoncé’s stunning visuals and sharp choreography further cemented her showmanship as an unrivaled force in the industry.

Throughout the show, Beyoncé mounted a larger-than-life mechanical bull, soared ethereally above the crowd in an elevated horseshoe (and later, a red convertible) and entered and exited the stage through elaborate trap doors. Flanked by an all-star ensemble of dancers, she pulled out all the stops, underscoring her versatility.

Beyoncé was joined by her daughter Blue Ivy Carter. A force of nature in her own right, Carter served as a backup dancer for many of the tracks on the setlist. Beyoncé’s younger daughter, Rumi Carter, also made an appearance during an adorable rendition of “PROTECTOR.”

With its insurmountable energy and thematic complexity, the Cowboy Carter Tour managed to eclipse Beyoncé’s record-shattering Renaissance Tour in 2023 — proving the superstar is in a league entirely of her own.

