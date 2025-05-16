Northwestern officials address community concerns about year-end activities, campus construction

Residents met with Northwestern and Evanston officials at a virtual end-of-year community meeting Thursday, where they received updates on year-end activities and campus construction projects.

Much of the conversation centered on Dillo Day, NU’s student-organized music festival, which will take place Saturday.

Weinberg senior and Mayfest Productions co-Chair Defne Deda said that while the festival will have a “modified” footprint due to construction, her organization has worked with the University to create a safe environment on Dillo Day.

“Our community goal is to provide a fun and safe festival experience before students head to final exams,” Deda said.

Parker Hess, NU’s assistant director of student organizations and activities, added that the University will counter the “rising opportunities for risk” during the festival with its Smart Dillo campaign, which will encourage students to enjoy the day in a “safe and productive” way.

Jason McKean, NU’s assistant dean of students and director of strategy and operations, said the University works ahead of Dillo Day to build positive community habits and ensure that neighborhood concerns are “well managed.” McKean added he will be assisting with clean-up Sunday morning.

University Police Deputy Chief Eric Chin said University officers will ensure the safety of attendees and the community through a unified command post and work closely with Evanston public responders.

“We are prepared,” Chin said. “We’ve trained closely with the city, with our federal partners, and received training certification as well.”

NU officials also spoke about the community impact of upcoming graduation events.

Executive Director for Student Transition Experiences Matt Lengen listed the schedule for graduation weekend, which will start June 13, and said the University will be working with the city on traffic control during the events.

Lengen said the University is also planning a firework display over Lake Michigan that Sunday.

Presenters also addressed campus construction projects, including the Ryan Field rebuild.

Pamyla Brown, senior director of community and citizenship at Turner Construction Company, one of two companies overseeing the stadium’s rebuild, said the project is in the process of steel installation.

Brown emphasized the project’s outreach initiatives, and said that the project hosted vendor meet-and-greets and career expo events.

Carrie West, NU’s assistant vice president of facilities capital planning, addressed the timeline of other construction activity including the Jacobs Center, the Cohen Lawn and the Kellogg Education Center, which celebrated its groundbreaking Wednesday.

Some city staff members also brought attention to community-building initiatives. Audrey Thompson, director of the Parks and Recreation Department, mentioned events from the Your City, My City, Our City Initiative.

NU Athletics Senior Associate Athletic Director for External Affairs Daniel Nunes highlighted the Athletics Department’s community engagement projects, including their youth sports programs and annual canned food drive.

Throughout the meeting, Dave Davis, the University’s senior executive director of neighborhood and community relations, stressed the importance of the relationship between NU and its surrounding community. He opened the meeting by reminding residents of the University’s economic and research footprint.

“Universities across the country are facing growing uncertainty around the country particularly for federally funded research,” Davis said. “And yet what happens inside our labs and in our classrooms continues to generate real impact.”

Email: [email protected]

Related Stories:

— The Daily’s guide to Dillo Day 2025’s performers and their music

— Ryan Field construction crews to get gourmet fix from Evanston restaurants

— Northwestern breaks ground on new Kellogg building, replacing Allen Center