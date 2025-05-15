What’s New At NU: Books & Breakfast bridges Evanston education community

In this episode of What’s New At NU, The Daily takes a look at Books & Breakfast, a before school program at Evanston’s public elementary schools that provide meals and academic support by NU students.

JAHNVI SAMPAT: It’s just such a rewarding experience, not only for the kids, but for yourself as well.

I was helping one of my kids swing and I was running around with her. It takes me back to my childhood, and I think that’s something I don’t want to ever let go of.

VALENTINA VALCARCE: That was Weinberg freshman Jahnvi Sampat describing her volunteering work as an education tutor at Willard Elementary School.

She volunteers through Books & Breakfast, a before-school nonprofit organization that combines academic support and a meal to Evanston children.

From The Daily Northwestern, I’m Valentina Valcarce. This is What’s New At NU, a podcast about everything from mainstage NU issues and events to those hidden in the nooks and crannies of campus.

Books & Breakfast, often referred to as B&B, matches Evanston/Skokie School District 65 schools with volunteers, many being Northwestern students.

JAHNVI SAMPAT: The progress that the kids make just with being able to have that extra one hour in their schoolwork makes a huge difference to them, and they also really just like hanging out with us.

From the first day I went, I saw how attached the kids were to one of the regular tutors. When he comes, they drop everything and pull him to play with them. It’s honestly something so special.

VALENTINA VALCARCE: Weinberg sophomore and new volunteer Sophie Lewis said the early morning schedule fits well with her academic commitments, since volunteering takes place before her classes begin for the day.

SOPHIE LEWIS: It’s really easy to just wake up and do, and then you’ve started your day on a positive note. The same way that it gets them ready for the school day, I feel it gets me ready for my day.

VALENTINA VALCARCE: The program celebrated its 10th anniversary last spring and continues today with one consistent goal: to provide students a structured, supportive environment before their start of the school day.

B&B Director of Programming Tasha Triplett said the tutors take part in training before starting to work with the kids, focusing on what it means to have classroom readiness, whether that means completing homework or simply settling into a learning mindset.

TASHA TRIPLETT: Students are sometimes paired with other students who might be in the same class as them or the same grade as them to work on what we call “brain work,” which is the academic piece of Books & Breakfast.

Our mission is to ensure that every student can enter their classroom physically, emotionally and academically prepared.

VALENTINA VALCARCE: With more than 200 NU student volunteers in Evanston classrooms, Triplett, an Evanston native, said their presence is more than just helpful — it’s transformational.

TASHA TRIPLETT: I grew up in Evanston, so I understand what a significant piece of the Evanston landscape NU is. I also understand how NU can sometimes feel like its own little city.

VALENTINA VALCARCE: The impact of working in Evanston classrooms goes both ways. Lewis said meeting people beyond campus broadens her social circle.

SOPHIE LEWIS: It’s nice to form relationships that aren’t on this campus and that breach generations.

VALENTINA VALCARCE: Triplett, who lived just minutes from NU’s campus as a child, also said that having college students in local classrooms shows kids that a top university isn’t out of reach — something she didn’t always believe growing up.

TASHA TRIPLETT: I think that’s really impactful for students whether or not they decide to go to NU. I think just having the opportunity to believe that they could do that is extremely significant.

VALENTINA VALCARCE: For Sampat, the entire Books & Breakfast experience gives her something positive to start her day with, she said.

JAHNVI SAMPAT: I think the sheer joy I feel leaving that place is what is really important to me. I was just so happy after going there, and I think the joy the children feel is so transmittable. It makes my day.

VALENTINA VALCARCE: From The Daily Northwestern, I’m Valentina Valcarce. Thanks for listening to another episode of What’s New At NU. This episode was reported and produced by Valentina Valcarce.

The Audio Editor is Isabella Jacob. The Multimedia Managing Editors are Anavi Prakash, Misha Manjuran Oberoi and Danny O’Grady. The Editor in Chief is Lily Ogburn.

Our theme music is “1994” by Xennial used under an Attribution 4.0 International License.

