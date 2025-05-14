NU alum announces campaign for U.S. House of Representatives

Sanjyot Dunung (Weinberg ’86) announced a bid for Illinois’ 8th Congressional District, which encompasses Chicago suburbs west of Evanston — including Elgin, Schaumburg and parts of Des Plaines — in a news release Tuesday morning.

Dunung serves on the Board of Directors for the National Small Business Association, the Truman Center for National Policy, and the American Leadership Project. She also served on former President Joe Biden’s Foreign Policy Working Group.

“I’m running for Congress because the promise of the American Dream is under threat,” Dunung said in the news release. “People are tired of career politicians who fail to deliver meaningful results. As the candidate for change, I will deliver fresh, responsible ideas to tackle economic chaos and uncertainty.”

Dunung was born in India, but moved to the United States when she was 6 years old, growing up in Des Plaines. Now, she works as a small business owner and has published 17 books on international business and a young adult novel, “Maddie & Sayara.”

In the release, Dunung described herself as the “change candidate.” She said she is critical of the current presidential administration and hopes to bring about economic change. She listed protecting Social Security and Medicare, honoring the commitment to military families and veterans, ensuring access to affordable healthcare and education and fighting for reproductive freedoms as her top priorities.

“My life was Made in America,” Dunung said in the release. “This campaign was Made in America. It could not have happened anywhere else. Now, I’m committed to making sure that the same American Dream is alive and well now, and for generations to come.”

Email: [email protected]

X: @BenShapiroMedia

