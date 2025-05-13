Christian Sarkisian named Northwestern Athletics’ general manager

Former Cincinnati Bengals scout Christian Sarkisian has been named general manager of Northwestern Athletics, the program announced Tuesday.

Sarkisian steps into a newly created position at Northwestern. His responsibilities will include overseeing salary cap management, developing the department’s revenue-sharing strategy and leading NIL evaluations and negotiations, among other things.

“Christian brings a wealth of experience from his time in the NFL and his previous work here in Evanston, particularly in areas such as student-athlete evaluation, recruitment and strategic resources,” Athletic Director Mark Jackson said in a press release.

The hire comes at a time when the $2.8 billion House v. NCAA settlement is pending formal approval from a California judge. U.S. District Judge Claudia Wilken has already signed onto the settlement component that allows schools to share up to $20.5 million directly with their athletes annually. The final settlement hearing was originally set for April 7 but has since been delayed due to questions regarding scholarship restrictions.

Sarkisian is expected to work closely with NU’s coaches to assist with recruiting and budgetary concerns, per the release.

“I am honored to return to Evanston as the GM of Northwestern Athletics,” Sarkisian said in the release. “After seven years learning from the greatest of football minds and leaders, I feel ready to help add to the legacy of Northwestern’s athletic programs.”

Sarkisian comes to Evanston after spending nearly seven years as a scout for the Cincinnati Bengals. Before venturing to the pros, he worked at NU as an assistant director of player personnel and recruiting assistant from 2015 to 2017. He also earned a Master of Arts in Sports Administration from the University in 2016.

Sarkisian’s primary focus will be assisting with NU’s football program, according to the release. The Wildcats are coming off a 4-8 campaign in coach David Braun’s second season at the helm.

“Coupled with his extensive NFL experience in scouting and resource management, (Christian is) perfectly positioned to help us navigate the complexities of the new college athletics landscape and ensure the continued success of our football program,” Braun said.

Email: [email protected]

X: @CharlieSpungin

Related Stories:

— Mark Jackson named Northwestern’s next athletic director

— Derrick Gragg appointed as Northwestern’s vice president for athletic strategy, search for new athletic director begins

— Derrick Gragg named Northwestern’s next athletic director