SOA Passport Program helps Northwestern students explore Chicago with free experiences

Illustration by Siri Reddy
Upon registering for the Passport Program, each student receives a booklet they can use to keep track of the experiences they go to.
Siri Reddy, Assistant Illustrations Editor
May 13, 2025

During his first year as Assistant Director of Student Organizations & Activities at Northwestern, K. Parker Hess said he noticed a common trend among feedback he received — students wanted to go to Chicago more, but doing so was too expensive.

“We were like, ‘This is where we insert ourselves,’” Hess said. “We could help make the fun easier and more accessible. … We’ll swipe our plastic on your behalf.’”

Launched in fall 2023, the SOA Passport Program offers free experiences for NU students to get off campus and explore the Chicago area. The program provides entry and round-trip transportation to a variety of events, from major league sports games to museums and plays.

Through the program, Hess said he hopes to introduce students to the city beyond Evanston and reduce the barriers that often keep them on campus.

“You all work too hard to not have more fun,” Hess said. “(The program) adds this level of easy, accessible, free fun that a student can go on with their friends and make memories, or go by themselves and leave the event with a friend.”

Hess works with student staff at SOA to organize Passport Program outings each quarter. Past experiences include visits to the Museum of Illusions, the Shedd Aquarium and a Chicago Bulls game at the United Center.

In April, the program brought students to a Chicago Fire FC match, where they received NU-branded souvenir scarves and cheered on the soccer team.

Communication freshman Vani Bansal has been on nearly every trip organized by the Passport Program this year.

She said her favorite experience was seeing “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” on Broadway in October, after which students met and spoke with cast members.

“I don’t think I would put myself out there to actually visit these amazing places because of the transportation and logistical time,” Bansal said. “To just know that someone’s there to facilitate and create these experiences for us is amazing.”

Due to limited availability, spots for each experience are offered on a first-come, first-served basis through a sign-up form sent out by Hess. The form has closed within minutes for some events, though Hess said students who miss out can still join an informal waitlist by showing up at the excursion’s loading location on the day of.

For Medill freshman Darasimi Bankole, the program has been a great way to make new friends, she said. Bankole said that she’s been able to explore the city in ways she wouldn’t have otherwise.

“I think it’s a good way to get students out there without them having to pay for it on their own,” Bankole said. “I’m grateful that the school allocated funds for stuff like that, so people can really get the most out of their college experience.”

Email: [email protected]

X: @siriii_r

