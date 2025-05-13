Liner Notes: Kali Uchis’ ‘Sincerely,’ explores love and grief

Wise lyrics, dreamy vocals and personal reflection are key features of Kali Uchis’ latest studio album “Sincerely,.” Released on May 9, the 14-track LP explores the positive and negative aspects of life while appreciating the moments that are often taken for granted.

Compared to her 2024 Spanish album “Orquídeas,” the Colombian-American artist’s fifth project is a solo endeavor and explores her spiritual journey with the loss of her mother and the birth of her child. Ballads, sincere songs and blends of soulful genres elevate the album’s background and message, making “Sincerely,” an ode to love and grief.

On March 17, Uchis revealed the album’s name through a social media video that featured her in sleepwear, writing in a candlelit room. The next day, the album’s first single “Sunshine & Rain…” debuted — and was definitely worthy of tears.

The song features a sound clip from Uchis’ mother, Betsy Loaiza Boteler, saying, “Good morning, sunshine.” Uchis reflects on the way love helps her in the grieving process. With lyrics such as “We all need somebody that makes the Earth feel heavenly” and “Lovers never say goodbye / Let’s stay in love forever,” the song wants listeners to know that love has the power to heal you no matter what. The track brings an optimistic edge to a rather grim world, powerful for today’s day and age.

A few weeks later, Uchis dropped the release date, cover art, tracklist and “Sincerely,’s” single “ILYSMIH,” meaning “I Love You So Much It Hurts.” The artist also revealed that her mother passed away from lung cancer after the album was completed. Needless to say, the highly-anticipated record was not only worth the wait, but is Uchis’ most personal thus far.

“Heaven Is A Home” is the album’s opening track, and it has a fascinating background. Uchis wrote the track before she found out she was pregnant and when her mother received her diagnosis. What once was a blissful song became a life-altering moment.

The lyric “Could life be Heaven on Earth / After the hell we been through?” not only reveals Uchis’ perspective on the raw realities of life, but how there isn’t a balance between happiness and sadness. In essence, the song prepared Uchis for moments that would occur in the following months.

After a strong start to the album, songs such as “Sugar! Honey! Love!” and “All I Can Say” bring out a romantic, yet self-empowering energy. From discussing the power of genuine love to how one maintains inner-peace without feeding into negativity, Uchis practices what she preaches throughout “Sincerely,.” Yet, this love and peaceful spirit isn’t limited to herself.

Uchis doesn’t want others to be doubtful about themselves or others around them. “Angels All Around Me…,” the tenth track, is broken into two parts: the first discussing divine protection and the power of prayer and the second being prayer for Uchis herself, her family, future generations and Earth. The mere fact that Uchis wants others to love themselves and those around them shows her true self and authentic concern for the world.

If Charli XCX says it will be a “Kali Uchis Summer,” then it must be a sign for everyone to express their feelings, take some time to reflect on lived experiences and be grateful for the opportunities they have had. And with her tour announcement Tuesday, this album is a sincere love letter that embraces the joys and wins in a hard world.

