Reza’s Restaurant closed ‘until further notice’

Last updated May 12 at 11:30 p.m.

Reza’s Restaurant on Sherman Avenue appears to have closed its doors. A pop up on the Mediterranean and Persian restaurant’s website reads, “Closed until further notice.”

The storefront contains a sign announcing the restaurant is closed and encouraging patrons to order on UberEats. It does not indicate whether the restaurant will reopen.

The Daily visited the restaurant during typical business hours on Sunday and Monday. In each case, the restaurant was not open to customers.

Reza’s, which first opened in Evanston in 2021, did not immediately respond to questions about whether the restaurant plans to reopen or if the connected lounge is also closed.

The restaurant also has a delivery-only location in downtown Chicago. The phone numbers for both locations are out of service. Online ordering options are also unavailable.

A Reza’s Restaurant location shuttered in Andersonville in 2023. Another in Oak Brook recently changed to operate under new management.

Ben Shapiro contributed reporting.

