Hawkins: Pope Francis advocated for LGBTQ+ visibility. Will Pope Leo XIV do the same?

Pope Francis’ death marked the end of an era. Or perhaps the era was just beginning.

The pope’s sympathy for gay marriage — a blueprint I hope incoming Pope Leo XIV will carry forward — is one of many distinguishing factors that enshrined Pope Francis as a champion of equality.

Despite the Catholic Church’s long-standing opposition toward queer expression, Pope Francis stood up for queer rights — notably in allowing gay couples to be blessed — though he fell short of changing the Catholic teaching that marriage is between a man and a woman.

Francis also championed equality through promoting interfaith dialogue, stood up for climate justice and called for the abolition of capital punishment.

In criticizing Donald Trump throughout both terms of his presidency, Pope Francis placed himself squarely on the right side of history. As the Vatican prepares to crown a new pope, I am optimistic about his potential.

Pope Leo XIV is a long-time critic of Trump and his cronies. Just last week the New York Post published the fiery headline, “New Pope Leo XIV spent years retweeting criticism of Trump policies.” Among his retweets are posts about JD Vance’s Catholicism and outrage over the Trump administration’s harsh border policies.

I’m heartened that the new leader of the Vatican will stand up to a president as corrupt as Trump. However, as I did some sleuthing about the new pope, I read about comments he had made about gay people in 2012, which are now drawing mainstream attention..

In 2012, he gave an address where he bemoaned the growing “sympathy for beliefs and practices that are at odds with the gospel” in the Catholic Church. He went on to mention “homosexual lifestyle(s)” and “alternative families comprised of same-sex partners and their adopted children.”

Perhaps he was referring to Pope Francis allowing blessings of same-sex couples. Or maybe it was just a homophobic talking point. Either way, his disparaging language toward queer Catholics is deeply concerning.

Even Pope Francis was not immune to homophobia in the Catholic Church. In 2024, it was reported that the former pope referred to a gay man with a derogatory slur.

However, given that Leo XIV’s remarks were over a decade ago, I’m willing to hold grace for the potential that his thinking has evolved.

While Trump has expressed triumph that the new pope is an American, his base is rushing to condemn the religious leader, who has been outspoken in his criticism of the president.

According to conservative activist Laura Loomer, Leo XIV is “anti-Trump, anti-MAGA, pro-open Borders and a total Marxist, like Pope Francis.”

If Marxism means standing up for human rights and speaking out against political cruelty, I’m all for stuffing the Vatican with Marxists.

As Leo XIV begins his tenure, I am hoping that he will carry on Francis’ refreshing legacy of inclusivity.

Gabe Hawkins is a Medill freshman.