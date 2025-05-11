Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Rauw Alejandro brings telenovela theatrics to United Center

Shreya Srinivasan/The Daily Northwestern
Rauw Alejandro performed at the United Center Friday for the Cosa Nuestra World Tour.
Alexander Hernandez Gonzalez, Social Media Editor
May 11, 2025

Elegant attire, an excellent storyline and spontaneous moments of perreo were some of the key features of Rauw Alejandro’s first Cosa Nuestra World Tour performance in Chicago Friday night. Fresh from his stop in Houston, the Puerto Rican singer sold-out three nights at United Center and brought the sazón to Chicago’s West Side.

Released in November 2024, Alejandro’s fifth studio album “Cosa Nuestra” is primarily salsa and reggaeton, with fusions of other genres such as jazz, bolero, electronic and rock. For this album, Alejandro wanted to create an entirely new vision heavily influenced by “West Side Story” and telenovelas.

The two-and-a-half hour show was separated into four acts: “Trust No One, Love Anyway,” “Leap of Faith,” “When the Lights Go Down” and “Between Love and War.” In the Broadway-inspired performance, Alejandro adopts the persona of “Raúl Alejandro,” the leading man that falls in love with Maria, a mysterious and effortlessly stunning woman who ultimately tricks Raúl into a trap.

Attendees’ dresswear was inspired by 1960s evening attire such as gowns and finely tailored suits, fitting with the album’s aesthetic appeal. As dapper attendees started filing into the stadium, a QR code with a Playbill-inspired digital program displayed the show’s rundown along with messages from the artist.

“To whoever reads this…this is not just a show. It’s our story — of those who left chasing a dream, carrying the island in their hearts and nostalgia in their suitcases,” Alejandro said in the digital program. “This show is Cosa Nuestra, even if not everyone understands.”

Before the show commenced, concert host and master of ceremonies “Mr. Gomez,” played by artist Gilberto Gomez, , popped up across the venue to get the crowd excited. Once it was time for the show to begin, the yellow curtain was raised and a high-speed car chase was projected on a LED backdrop.

After some dialogue with the audience, the chase came to an end when the two vehicles crashed into each other. Suddenly, the two injured drivers — one of them Alejandro — rose from the stage floor. Alejandro shot the other driver, leading into the singer’s 2022 hit single “Punto 40.”

With the introduction of almost every song, the stage transformed into everything from a nightclub to a park to even Alejandro’s bedroom. Songs such as “Santa” and “Carita Linda” created a lively atmosphere. The live musicians’ and dancers’ talents shined through and made it feel like the audience was a part of the story. 

During transitions into the next act, Mr. Gomez provided foreshadowing and recaps of what had just occurred. Decked out in a rhinestone top hat, a pair of timely sunglasses and a three-piece suit with rhinestone adornments, Mr. Gomez’s energy, style and comedic relief transformed the way hosts interact with audiences.

As the acts came and went, Alejandro’s effortless humor and charm along with his flawless execution of complex choreography made him one-of-a-kind. From dancing to the rhythm of bomba barrels to moving suavecito with Maria during a salsa number, Alejandro showed he can dance — and no one can say otherwise.

The 18-track set also included some of Alejandro’s previous works. “Desesperados,” “No Me Sueltes” and “Todo De Ti” revived the nostalgic feeling of discovering Alejandro as an artist during the pandemic.

With this album, Alejandro wanted to try something new that many male artists are afraid to touch: Exploring the depths of genres, creating a world that captivates audiences across the nation and embracing acting and fashion as a key element of storytelling is what we need from artists like Alejandro.

The concept and in-depth storyline that makes up the Cosa Nuestra World Tour was not just excellent, it was daring and empowering. 

Only a few stars are able to achieve this vision, and Alejandro is the perfect example of how to blend culturally important sounds with futuristic tendencies. This concert is not just Alejandro’s thing, it is “Cosa Nuestra,” “our thing” in Spanish.

Email: [email protected]

X: @alexbespeakin

Related Stories:

Benito is back: Bad Bunny packs United Center

Charli XCX isn’t done with ‘Brat,’ and neither is Chicago

Maggie Rogers dazzles in first Chicago arena performance at United Center

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Arts and Entertainment
“Puppy Love” tells the story of four puppies, including Gilbert’s dog Scout, who were rehabilitated from paralysis.
Evanston Animal Shelter hosts ‘Puppy Love,’ film of unlikely rehabilitation of four puppies from paralysis
Artem Pop Up Gallery is beginning to offer a variety of workshops including opportunities to paint a mug and learn how to use watercolors. Classes will range from $40 to $100.
Artem Pop Up Gallery begins offering workshops, expands business to next-door space
Mayfest announced this year's Dillo Day headliner Natasha Bedingfield on Thursday.
Students express mixed feelings about Dillo Day headliner Natasha Bedingfield
We opted for the Eggy Vedder, sub bacon for veggie sausage (pictured left) and the RBG (pictured right).
Open Tab: Lefty’s Righteous Bagels takes classic breakfast sandwich in new direction
Cage’s surfer character overcomes his masculinity crisis only after joining a cult.
‘The Surfer’ confronts masculinity through paranoia-ridden beach trip
Three students cheer in front of a blue sky.
Natasha Bedingfield announced as Dillo Day headliner
More in Latest Stories
Graduate student right-hander Sam Hliboki throws a pitch during his complete game outing at Wrigley Field on Friday.
Baseball: Graduate student pitchers lead Northwestern to break five-series losing streak with series victory over Ohio State
Two players in white jerseys celebrate as players in gray jerseys walk off the field.
Captured: Baseball: NU wins against Ohio State 12-2 at Wrigley Field
Blue building with “the Aux” sign on entrance
Black-owned business collective The Aux hosts grand opening
Northwestern players dump Gatorade on coach Kate Drohan following a win earlier this season.
Softball: Northwestern punches 7th-straight NCAA Tournament ticket
Junior attacker Madison Taylor celebrates after scoring a goal against Michigan Sunday. Northwestern won 15-7.
Lacrosse: Taylor's 10-goal takeover spurs No. 3 Northwestern's 15-7 NCAA Tournament second-round win over Michigan
The Illinois Statehouse in front of an outline of Illinois.
Democrats announce bid for state Senate seat after Laura Fine launches Congressional campaign
More in Music
Stella Cole (Communication ‘21) performs at Park West in Chicago on April 30 as part of her recent U.S. tour.
From TikTok to Birdland, NU alum Stella Cole swings into spotlight with timeless tunes
Lorde debuted in 2013 at the young age of 16. At 28 years old, she is now releasing her fourth album.
Liner Notes: “What Was That” signals the start of Lorde summer
A crowd of multiple students cheer in front of a blue sky.
Electronic musician nimino announced as Dillo Day 2025 festival opener
Michelle Zauner singing on stage
Dancing through Melancholy: Japanese Breakfast brings authenticity to Chicago
A person sings into a microphone while playing guitar
Leon Thomas, Del Water Gap, Widemouth take the stage at A&O Ball
A person sings into a microphone while playing guitar.
NU alum Stella Cole captivates Chicago with a nostalgic hometown show