Baseball: McElfatrick continues late-season surge in Wrigley Field against Ohio State

Dov Weinstein Elul/The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern dugout greets junior infielder Owen McElfatrick after scoring a run in its 12-2 win over Ohio State at Wrigley Field.
Andrew Little, Assistant Sports Editor
May 10, 2025

In Northwestern baseball’s 2024 loss to Purdue at Wrigley Field, Owen McElfatrick was the only Wildcat with multiple hits. In his return to the Friendly Confines, McElfatrick led the offensive barrage in a 12-2 run-rule victory over Ohio State Friday.

The junior infielder picked up his 30th RBI of the season in the win, the first game of a three-game weekend home series for the ’Cats. During NU’s six-run second-inning rally, McElfatrick belted a double to the left field warning track, scoring senior outfielder Preston Knott.

“He can change the game with one swing,” coach Ben Greenspan told The Daily after NU’s 7-6 win over UIC on April 22.

McElfatrick’s efficiency has steadily improved each season since arriving in Evanston. In three career games at Wrigley Field, McElfatrick has four hits, two RBIs and six runs. Against the Buckeyes, he went 2-4 with an RBI double, one walk, one stolen base and two runs. 

With six games left in the regular season, McElfatrick has career-highs in batting average, slugging percentage and on-base percentage. He leads the ’Cats in batting average (.316), OBP (.403) and hits (54) this season.

“The consistency has been better with his at-bats,”  Greenspan said. “The average has crept up there, the extra base hits are creeping up there. So hopefully he’s gonna take off (in the last month of the season).”

McElfatrick has done exactly that. He is hitting .342 over his last ten appearances and riding a six-game hitting streak. In 16 Big Ten games in April and May, McElfatrick has hits in 12 of them. 

NU has six games remaining in the season as it makes a final push for the Big Ten tournament, and McElfatrick’s hitting will be key in that run.

“(McElfatrick has) always been a little bit of a streaky hitter,” Greenspan said. “When he’s hot, he can really carry our offense.”

Email: [email protected]

X: @little_andrew_3

 

