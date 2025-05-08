Medill junior Emily Lichty named The Daily’s next editor in chief

Medill junior Emily Lichty will be the next editor in chief of The Daily Northwestern, the paper’s publisher announced Wednesday evening.

Lichty currently serves as The Daily’s arts and entertainment editor. She has previously served as print managing editor, opinion editor and Best of Evanston editor.

“The Daily has been such an integral part of my college experience and in my growth as a journalist, so I’m just excited to work with everybody on some really exciting projects and make it a great couple of quarters,” Lichty said.

The Dallas native said she chose to apply for editor in chief because of the community she found in the newsroom. At the helm, Lichty plans to prioritize the visual aspects of The Daily’s print editions and potentially inaugurate new special issues.

Last summer, Lichty served as an editorial intern at Allrecipes. She is interning at NBCUniversal and The Today Show this summer.

Students Publishing Company Board of Directors Chair John Byrne said the board was “really impressed” with Lichty’s application, enthusiasm and ideas for her tenure.

“We are really confident that she will be one of many terrific editors The Daily has seen in the past several years, and we’re fully confident she will do a great job,” Byrne said.

Lichty will succeed Medill junior Lily Ogburn and serve during Fall Quarter 2025 and Winter Quarter 2026.

Ogburn, who served as Lichty’s illustrations editor during the pair’s freshman year, said she is confident that Lichty will continue to lead The Daily in a positive direction.

“I’m not only excited for Emily, but I’m very excited for The Daily,” Ogburn said. “Emily is an excellent editor and reporter, and I think she will serve this newsroom very well.”

Over the summer, Lichty will work with Ogburn to prepare for her term, while Managing Editor and Medill junior David Samson serves as summer editor in chief.

Going into her senior year, Lichty said she is excited to follow in Ogburn’s footsteps and promote collaboration between The Daily’s writers and editors.

“That’s my number one priority: to continue to foster the sense of community and make it feel like a great place for people to be a part of, and a place people are proud to work at,” Lichty said.

Email: [email protected]

X: @IsaiahStei27

Bluesky: @isaiahsteinberg

Related Stories:

— Medill junior Lily Ogburn named The Daily’s next editor in chief

— Medill junior Jacob Wendler named The Daily’s next editor in chief

— Medill sophomore Avani Kalra named The Daily’s next editor in chief