Northwestern’s apology for Arab American Heritage Month performance elicits mixed reactions

Members of the Northwestern community are divided over the University’s apology for an April 29 performance held in celebration of Arab American Heritage Month at Sargent Dining Commons during dinnertime, which the University deemed “inappropriate political expression.”

Organized by NU’s dining partner Compass Group, the performance featured dancers waving a Palestinian flag while wearing keffiyehs and camouflage pants.

The dancers’ shirts had an illustration showing the outline of what an FAA Entertainment team member previously described as “historical Palestine” — a map including Israel, the West Bank, Gaza and the Golan Heights — superimposed with a keffiyeh pattern.

In an email to The Daily, a Compass Group spokesperson apologized for the event turning into a “political statement” and “for not adequately vetting the full scope of the performance beforehand.”

“We recognize the gravity of the situation and continue to take action to ensure something like this does not happen again,” the spokesperson wrote.

When Communication Prof. Shayna Silverstein heard that the University condemned the performance, she said she sent an email to NU’s administration. In her email, she said she contextualized the performance as a scholar “deeply invested” in U.S.-Middle East cultural expression.

Silverstein said she was “disheartened” and “sickened” by the University’s apology, which she described as “censorship.”

While Silverstein said she didn’t want to overlook the fact that students were made uncomfortable by the performance, the University should have used it as a “teachable moment.”

“Fundamentally, the University should provide a space where all of the members of the campus community are able to express who they are (and) where they come from, and acknowledge the complexity and even sometimes contradictory notions of that,” Silverstein said.

Silverstein, a faculty member of the Middle Eastern and North African Studies program, said dabke, the type of Arab dance performed April 29, is a festive wedding dance practiced throughout Palestine, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria.

More recently, dabke has been politicized in the context of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Silverstein said. In the mid-20th century, Palestinian dabke became a symbol of national identity, she said.

“The fact that Northwestern committed to this condemnation without taking the time to consult all parties involved, including but not limited to students and faculty experts, is to deny the right to cultural expression, to discriminate against persons in our campus community based on ethnic and national origin, and to not attempt to recognize legitimacy and the complexity of various perspectives,” Silverstein said.

A Palestinian student, who requested to be anonymous for fear of retaliation, said they found the University’s response to be “incredibly misinformative and racist.” The University called the outlined land the state of Israel, which the student found to minimize the existence of Palestinians and Syrians who live there.

The student said the performance was purely cultural and that Students Supporting Israel at NU, an unregistered chapter of the international pro-Israel organization, politicized the dancer’s clothing because of their race in an Instagram post.

“As an Arab, we rarely see our culture celebrated by the University. MENA Student Association had to push really hard just to get the University to recognize Arab American Heritage Month,” the student said. “To see it happen in Sargent, and have Arab food, to have a cultural Arab performance, is just like such an amazing feeling as an Arab to have that representation.”

SESP freshman Rhea Viswanathan, who attended and participated in the dancing with her friends, said she enjoyed the performance and some of her friends taught her how to do the dance.

When the University apologized and condemned the performance, Viswanathan said she was surprised by the email and felt it was an overreaction by the University.

“Personally witnessing the performance, I just didn’t see any of the political charges that they had mentioned,” Viswanathan said. “It didn’t feel like a political performance at all. It felt like a cultural event.”

NU Hillel Executive Director Michael Simon said he was concerned by what the dancers wore, which he said sent a “very jarring message” for a cultural celebration.

“To have (dancers) wearing camouflage pants, which reflect more of a military message than a cultural message, and to have the back of their shirts have a map of what outlines the state of Israel being covered with a keffiyeh, in effect, being an erasure of Israel and putting Palestine in its place, that seems like a very provocative political message rather than a cultural celebration,” Simon said.

Simon also noted that the performance happened on the same day as Yom HaZikaron, a day of memorial for Israeli soldiers and victims of terror.

Simon said seeing the dancers’ camouflage pants and the map could have been insensitive and painful — “whatever the intent of the dancer” — for students who may be connected to victims of terror.

“What could have been a cultural celebration was really diminished by the dancers who chose to do this jarring, provocative move during what otherwise could have been something more in the direction of bridging understanding and connection,” Simon said.

