Poll: Love on campus, in numbers

Love is in the air for precisely 38.4% of Northwestern undergraduate students, according to The Daily’s Spring 2025 Campus Poll. (You can read about the other results here.)

That’s up from October, when The Daily’s Fall poll found that 31.9% of NU undergraduate students were in relationships.

This time, we have more data to unpack what those relationships look like. Here’s what we found.

Fourth year students are most likely to be in a romantic relationship — even reaching a slight majority at 53.5% of fourth years in our data. About 35% of second and third years are in relationships each, while 29% of first years are.

Of the first years in relationships, 54.7% say their relationship is long-distance. That number drops quickly by grade level, with only 25.7% of second years in relationships, 23.6% of third years in relationships and 17.4% of fourth years in relationships doing long-distance.

It’s worth noting that the drop in long-distance relationships does not just reflect breakups; it would also occur as students joined relationships with other NU students after their first year.

Relatedly, first years are the most likely to have met their partners because they’re from the same hometown or went to the same high school, accounting for 37.9% of first years in relationships compared to 24.8% of all students in relationships.

Forty-four percent of students in relationships say they’ve been dating for less than a year; 23.4% between one and two years; 20.7% between two and three; and 10.8% for three or more.

Twenty three percent of students currently in relationships have used a dating app in the last year, but almost all of those students are in relationships that have lasted less than a year. Interestingly, nine respondents have been in a relationship for more than a year and have been on a dating app in the last year.

About a third of the student body as a whole has used a dating app in the last year (34.4%), with the vast majority having at least used Hinge (29.8% of all students). A smaller number of students have used Tinder (17.3%), Bumble (7.6%) and Grindr (4.0%) in the last year, with some students writing in other dating apps, including one response each for Raya, Dil Mil and Sniffies.

Thirteen percent of students in relationships say they met their partner on a dating app. That was the fourth most commonly selected option after mutual friends (28.2%), shared hometown or high school (24.8%), shared extracurricular (18.4%) and shared class (13.2%). Less common options included social outings (10.9%) and Wildcat Welcome (9.6%). Respondents could select multiple responses.

Some students wrote in answers. Three students said they met their significant other through Marriage Pact.

One student said they met their partner in Mudd Library.

Someone found love in a hopeless place.

