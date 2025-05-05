D65 board updates policies to include sustainability plan, swears in new members

The Evanston/Skokie School District 65 Board of Education unanimously updated district policies to include its sustainability plan at its Committee of the Whole meeting Monday evening.

The board also heard updates on several initiatives and elected its leadership for the next school year.

Here’s what to know from Monday’s meeting.

Board unanimously updates policies to include sustainability plan

In line with the city’s Healthy Buildings Ordinance, the district aims to eliminate all on-site greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, according to the sustainability plan. The district also hopes to eliminate all single-use and food-related plastics by 2025.

To increase environmentally-friendly transportation methods, the district is looking into making public transportation more accessible to help students and staff commute.

On the curriculum side, the district will include sustainability in several content areas by 2040. District 65 is also looking to partner with community organizations to design outdoor learning spaces.

District staff provide Structural Deficit Reduction Plan, Foster School updates

The board also heard updates about the district’s Structural Deficit Reduction Plan, meant to help the district reach financial stability after a $13.2 million deficit.

Phase 2 reductions, estimated to total around $13.3 million, are currently being implemented and will go into effect July 1.

The district has cut 140 positions across central office and non-direct instructional staff and teachers. The decrease of 20 teachers stems from a reduction in the number of class sections, said Stacy Beardsley, assistant superintendent of performance management and accountability.

“We also have defined essentially a class size minimums process where three weeks prior to the opening of school we will revisit what the enrollments are in the sections across the district,” Beardsley said. “If they are below the minimum sizes that we have defined, we will look to close those sections and consolidate in order to try to maximize our class sizes within (District 65 Educators’ Council) guidelines.”

Currently in Phase 3, district staff lead three committees of parents and community members, who are evaluating the district’s finances, building conditions and enrollment and student programs.

Based on the committees’ work, school closure criteria will be presented to the board in June, Chief Financial Officer Tamara Mitchell said.

Charmekia McCoy, chief of academics and schools management, presented an update about the Student Assignment Planning Phase 3 for the Foster School, which is set to open for the 2026-27 school year.

The district will help families at Dr. Bessie Rhodes School of Global Studies and future Foster School families determine their enrollment options at meetings on May 14 and May 15.

“Right now we have the physical walls of Foster being built,” McCoy said. “This committee is building the community walls of Foster.”

She added that a final candidate for the inaugural Foster School principal will be presented to the board for approval at its May 19 meeting.

Kirby Callam, director of strategic project management, shared that furniture for Foster School staff will be reused from other schools in the district and furniture for students will be purchased new. At the last Committee of the Whole meeting, Callam said that furniture costs are expected to increase due to the Trump administration’s tariffs.

Four new board members sworn in, board elects new vice president

Toward the end of Monday’s meeting, four new board members began their four-year terms on the board.

Patricia S. Anderson, Nichole Pinkard, Maria Opdycke and Andrew Wymer were elected in the April consolidated election out of a pool of 12 candidates.

Incumbents Biz Lindsay-Ryan, Joey Hailpern, Soo La Kim and Donna Wang Su did not run for reelection.

The new board voted 4-3 for Sergio Hernandez to serve his third year as president. Board member Omar Salem also ran for the position. The board unanimously voted for Pinkard, who ran unopposed, to be the new board vice president.

Hernandez emphasized that clear communication and concerns brought up during the election — including educational equity, fiscal responsibility and student belonging — are part of his goals for the upcoming year.

“Communication both within our board and with the community has not always met the standard our constituents deserve,” he said. “I take full ownership of this, and it is not fair to expect new board members to carry the weight of these complexities with our clear leadership and structure.”

