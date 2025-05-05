Q&A: Visiting Prof. Mkhaimar Abusada talks growing up in Gaza, teaching at Northwestern

Political science and Middle East and North African Studies Prof. Mkhaimar Abusada is a visiting lecturer at Northwestern, but taught political science at Al-Azhar University-Gaza before evacuating due to the Israel-Hamas war in 2023.

Part of the At-Risk Scholars program, which is facilitated by the Buffett Institute for Global Affairs, his primary research topics include the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and Palestinian politics.

In the agreement to end last April’s pro-Palestinian encampment, the University committed to supporting visiting Palestinian faculty through the At-Risk Scholars Program. Abusada is currently the only visiting Palestinian faculty member in this program brought to NU based on the agreement.

The Daily sat down with Abusada to talk about his life, as well as his experiences at NU.

This interview has been edited for brevity and clarity.

The Daily: Can you talk about your experiences growing up in Gaza?

Abusada: I consider myself a descendant of a Palestinian refugee family, meaning that both of my parents were expelled or fled from Mandate (for) Palestine as a result of the war of 1948. I was born in a refugee camp in the Gaza Strip, where I went to school. After finishing my high school in Gaza, I went to a Palestinian university in the West Bank near the city of Ramallah, called Birzeit University. That’s where I got my bachelor’s in history and political science, and graduated from Birzeit University in 1987. I stayed in Gaza a couple of years after that, but did different jobs, and then I came to the U.S. in late 1989, where I started my master’s program in political science at Northeastern Illinois University here in Chicago.

But because the weather is so bad here, I couldn’t really deal with it. So the minute I finished my master’s in political science, I went to a warmer place. I went to University of Missouri-Columbia, where I did my Ph.D. in political science, and graduated from University of Missouri-Columbia in December 1996.

A few months later, I went back home with my wife and two little children. I got married to a Palestinian lady from back home while I was doing my Ph.D., and two of my five kids were born in the U.S. while I was doing my Ph.D. Now one of them is 30 years old, and the other one is 28 years old, and that was like a blessing, to be honest with you, that these two kids were born in America. When the war erupted after October 7, we were evacuated by the American Embassy in Cairo, because my elder two sons are American citizens.

But again, after I finished my Ph.D., I went back home to the Gaza Strip, where I started teaching at Al-Azhar University in Gaza from fall 1997-98 all the way until the eruption of the war on October 7. I taught at this university full-time for almost 27 years. In addition to that, I was an adjunct professor at other universities in the Gaza Strip.

The Daily: Why did you choose to go into academia?

Abusada: I have always wanted to go to grad school, and I’ve always dreamed of becoming a Ph.D. Because if you go back around the time when I obtained my Ph.D., there were a very limited number of Palestinians who held the title Ph.D.

At that time, there were no universities in Gaza offering even a Ph.D. program in any subject. When I went to Birzeit University, there was only one university in the Gaza Strip, and it was very much doing religious studies, and that’s why I went to the West Bank and I studied at Birzeit University. I really wanted to get a Ph.D. and serve my community, serve my people and serve my country.

Second, to be more honest with you, a bachelor’s in history and political science back then didn’t really help and didn’t help me much in finding a job. And that was the other reason why I wanted to go to grad school — so I would improve the chances of myself getting a decent job when I go back.

The Daily: Why, in particular, did you choose to focus on the area of the Middle East, Israel and Palestine?

Abusada: Someone like me who was born from a Palestinian refugee family, or a descendant of a refugee family, someone who was born under Israeli occupation and lived all of my life in a war zone, I have been always affected or impacted by the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. In the place where I come from, everything is political. Our whole life is a political life, because, as I mentioned, I was born three years before the Israeli occupation of the West Bank and Gaza. So the minute I started to grow, I was seeing Israeli soldiers, Israeli tanks, Israeli occupation forces in the Gaza Strip. So I grew up with this idea of getting really interested in politics and getting interested in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, because during my first early years of life I saw it in daily life.

The Daily: Has there been any particular interactions with students that have stood out to you in your time here?

Abusada: We have two guests visiting Northwestern — one Palestinian guest and one Israeli guest — who came and presented in my class on the topic of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict at the beginning of this quarter. It did really strike me that there was a lot of quality in the questions that (students) asked to the guests. They were courageous. Let me say they were (using) very deep thinking, or critical thinking, about the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. Some students in the class come with deep background knowledge of the topic or of the class. I have to say, their courageous questions and their, let’s say challenging attitudes, toward this class has really inspired me at one point and made me think.

The stereotype that we think of American students is not really true. All the time you hear the stereotype about American students that they don’t know much about history, they don’t know much about geography, they don’t know much about even politics in their own country. That’s the stereotype on the basis of previous public opinion polls, but I have to say that the students who are in my class have shown deep knowledge and deep understandings of the topic and the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

The Daily: How do you think this whole experience of being a visiting scholar has impacted you?

Abusada: Throughout my engagement in Buffet, political science, MENA and other university activities, I have to say that the past seven months has broadened my knowledge in different areas or different topics. I try all the time to make use of the term that I’m here at Northwestern by attending or participating in lectures, symposiums, events that actually, as I mentioned, has really broadened my knowledge about many, many issues.

I have a lot of respect for the quality of research here at Northwestern, the quality of Northwestern as a university. It made me even think of what I need to do in the future on the basis of the past seven months. It has created some new ideas in my mind on how to approach this or what to do, and what is left of my assignment here at Northwestern — meaning that a number of research ideas have come up to my mind. A number of projects have come up to my mind on the basis of my interaction with the faculty here at the political science and also at the MENA program.

