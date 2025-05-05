Gallery: Waa-Mu Show celebrates 94 years with ‘Arch Madness’

The Waa-Mu Show, Northwestern’s student-written musical and oldest theatrical tradition, premiered its 94th show, “Arch Madness,” in Cahn Auditorium on Friday. Running until May 11, the show features four NU-themed musicals: “Tess Times Two,” “Barb-Eek!,” “Treble in the Air” and “Robot Revolution.”
Communication junior Veronica Gonzalez plays aspiring journalist Barbara in the comedy-horror “Barb-Eek!” (Desiree Luo/The Daily Northwestern)
NU student Tess (Communication junior Kate McCracken) meets younger Tess (Communication junior Kiki Sikora) in “Tess Times Two.” (Desiree Luo/The Daily Northwestern)
Communication junior Lily Ramras plays Savannah in “Treble in the Air.” (Desiree Luo/The Daily Northwestern)
Robbie (Communication junior Lucca Silva) builds Chip (Communication junior Garraway Nance), a robot that comes to life, in “Robot Revolution.” (Desiree Luo/The Daily Northwestern)
Communication senior Evan Trotter-Wright plays the fictional NU professor, Dr. Fizzlebaum, in “Tess Times Two.” (Desiree Luo/The Daily Northwestern)
The show features Communication Prof. Rives Collins as Archie Weber, the spirit of The Arch. (Desiree Luo/The Daily Northwestern)
Communication sophomore Bryson Shaub and Communication junior Kennedy Naseem play Kenneth and Skipper in “Barb-Eek!” (Desiree Luo/The Daily Northwestern)
Willie the Wiredcat attempts to persuade Chip to work with him in “Robot Revolution.” (Desiree Luo/The Daily Northwestern)
“Treble in the Air” concludes with a performance from the fictional NU a cappella group Tonal Silence. (Desiree Luo/The Daily Northwestern)
