Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Gallery: Waa-Mu Show celebrates 94 years with ‘Arch Madness’

Desiree Luo/The Daily Northwestern
Communication senior Danny Dollase plays Willie the Wiredcat in “Robot Revolution.”
Desiree Luo, Assistant A&E Editor
May 5, 2025

The Waa-Mu Show, Northwestern’s student-written musical and oldest theatrical tradition, premiered its 94th show, “Arch Madness,” in Cahn Auditorium on Friday. Running until May 11, the show features four NU-themed musicals: “Tess Times Two,” “Barb-Eek!,” “Treble in the Air” and “Robot Revolution.”

A person raises an arm and smiles in front of a group of people and an arch.
Communication junior Veronica Gonzalez plays aspiring journalist Barbara in the comedy-horror “Barb-Eek!” (Desiree Luo/The Daily Northwestern)
A person raises an arm and another person gestures towards them.
NU student Tess (Communication junior Kate McCracken) meets younger Tess (Communication junior Kiki Sikora) in “Tess Times Two.” (Desiree Luo/The Daily Northwestern)
Actors dressed in lab coats stand on stage.
Communication junior Lily Ramras plays Savannah in “Treble in the Air.” (Desiree Luo/The Daily Northwestern)
A person dressed as a robot piggy-back rides another person.
Robbie (Communication junior Lucca Silva) builds Chip (Communication junior Garraway Nance), a robot that comes to life, in “Robot Revolution.” (Desiree Luo/The Daily Northwestern)
A group of actors wear gray wigs and lab coats.
Communication senior Evan Trotter-Wright plays the fictional NU professor, Dr. Fizzlebaum, in “Tess Times Two.” (Desiree Luo/The Daily Northwestern)
A person strums the guitar.
The show features Communication Prof. Rives Collins as Archie Weber, the spirit of The Arch. (Desiree Luo/The Daily Northwestern)
Hands raised, two actors approach another actor sitting on the ground.
Communication sophomore Bryson Shaub and Communication junior Kennedy Naseem play Kenneth and Skipper in “Barb-Eek!” (Desiree Luo/The Daily Northwestern)
A person dressed as a wildcat puts their arm around a person dressed as a robot.
Willie the Wiredcat attempts to persuade Chip to work with him in “Robot Revolution.” (Desiree Luo/The Daily Northwestern)
Actors dressed in red and black hug as a group.
“Treble in the Air” concludes with a performance from the fictional NU a cappella group Tonal Silence. (Desiree Luo/The Daily Northwestern)

 

Email: [email protected]

 

