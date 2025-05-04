‘A once in a lifetime opportunity’: NU Symphony Orchestra and Choirs perform Britten’s War Requiem

Benjamin Britten’s “War Requiem” is a rare beast.

Most only get the chance to conduct the piece once or twice in their lives, but director of choral organizations and conducting Prof. Andrew Megill said he is lucky to have done so about ten times.

Megill conducted the piece most recently at a May 3 and 4 concert that combined NU’s Symphony Orchestra with various choirs, including the Bienen Contemporary Early/Vocal Ensemble, University Chorale, University Singers, Northwestern Camerata and the Alice Millar Chapel Choir.

The piece premiered in 1962 and serves as a scathing critique of war.

The key ingredient that makes the piece noteworthy is what Megill called an exploration of “what it means to be human.”

In breaking down the piece’s symbolism, Megill said its title comes from the contrast between a requiem, a Catholic mourning mass, and several poems written by Wilfred Owen, a 20th century pacifist killed as a soldier in World War I. Composer Britten was able to weave the two seemingly unrelated events together to create a musical cautionary tale about the dangers of war.

Megill emphasized how the key ingredient to “War Requiem” is its grace in handling such heavy themes.

“There are no villains in the piece,” Megill said. “It’s less (about) blaming the warmongers and always keeps in mind that the people who do evil in this world are not that much different from you and me.”

Because of its universal messages, Megill said he believed it was important to make sure concert programs had translations of lyrics to make the concert as accessible as possible. He said anyone, especially people who aren’t into classical music, can take home something valuable from “War Requiem.”

Even though Megill is no stranger to the game, he said pulling off the “War Requiem” always requires a large recipe.

“It’s an incredibly expensive thing to put on,” Megill said. “It calls for two orchestras — a large orchestra, a small orchestra … two choirs — a huge choir and a small choir. It calls for a soprano soloist, a tenor (and baritone) soloist.”

The event enlisted the help of soprano soloist and graduate student Cynthia Hu. She said she was grateful to take part in the experience and emphasized how opportunities like performing the “War Requiem” don’t come often.

“It’s kind of a big deal that Northwestern is doing it,” Hu said. “This is kind of a once in a lifetime opportunity to perform a work like this. … I’m probably not going to do it again for a very long time.”

Hu found out she would be performing the Requiem three weeks into Winter Quarter and has been on a tight practice schedule ever since. She said her training was more similar to preparing for an opera than a regular concert.

Hu’s practice more than paid off, as she has become a well-known voice among other singers.

Weinberg freshman Isa Melián, who is part of Chapel Choir, said hearing Hu sing was always a bright spot of rehearsal.

“If I were blindfolded and she was singing, I would be able to tell (it’s her),” Melián said. “She has such a unique tone.”

Hu said she, along with all other performers, were “stakeholders” in the project. She said a lot of her motivation to keep up with practice came from Megill’s passion for “War Requiem.”

“I think that’s why it’s so rare. … There are a couple hundred people that are really united to tell this story,” Megill said.

