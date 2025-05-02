McCormick Prof. Karen Smilowitz named associate provost for undergraduate research

McCormick Prof. Karen Smilowitz has been named Northwestern’s associate provost for undergraduate education, University Provost Kathleen Hagerty announced Friday in a news release.

Smilowitz will now lead the Office of Undergraduate Education, which oversees academic advising and coordinates learning offices — such as the Global Learning Office, Office of Fellowships, Office of Undergraduate Research and Office of FGLI Initiatives.

“I joined Northwestern in 2001 because I was drawn to the exceptional combination of undergraduate focus and research excellence,” Smilowitz said in the news release. “Over my time here, I have had wonderful experiences teaching undergraduates and engaging them in my research, and I’m excited to continue working with students in this new role.”

Smilowitz, the James N. and Margie M. Krebs Professor in Industrial Engineering and Management Science, has taught at NU for more than 23 years.

She received a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering and operations research from Princeton University before earning a master’s of science and Ph.D in civil and environmental engineering from the University of California, Berkeley.

“I am thrilled Karen will serve in this important role dedicated to supporting and enhancing the Northwestern undergraduate academic experience,” Hagerty said in the news release. “She brings a distinctive combination of deep knowledge of Northwestern, a strong track record of working effectively across the institution and scholarly expertise in operations. I look forward to all she will accomplish in this new capacity.”

Smilowitz’s term will begin Sept. 1. She will succeed SESP Prof. Miriam Gamoran Sherin, who has held the post since 2018.

