Wong: A less perfect union

Last month, I watched Northwestern students tread lightly past picket lines of dining workers, their faces cycling through expressions: annoyance, guilt, solidarity, indifference.

Later, on Fizz — the digital colosseum where college students bloodlessly debate the day’s events — one anonymous user asked if “the cops have been called yet?” while another lamented missing the chance to thumbtack the giant Scabby — the latest inflatable effigy on Sheridan Road and an enduring symbol of the labor movement.

I’ve been thinking about this quintessentially American dissonance: our reflexive admiration for people exercising collective power alongside our practiced irritation when that power inconveniences our morning coffee run.

The dining hall workers were perceived as both heroes and nuisances, depending on which post you read — simultaneously essential and demanding too much. It’s the same paradox that makes Americans tell pollsters they love unions — 71% approval as of 2022, according to Gallup — while actual union membership circles the drain at 10.1%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

There’s something ironic about this ambivalence — the way we fetishize blue-collar authenticity while despising actual class politics. We build entire mythologies around the nobility of work while systematically dismantling the legal frameworks that might give workers power. We crave both the moral simplicity of labor solidarity and the frictionless convenience of capitalism that treats humans as temporary inconveniences waiting to be automated away.

The truth is American labor operates in what philosopher Julia Kristeva might call a state of “abjection” — neither fully included nor completely excluded, but existing uncomfortably at the borders, like something the body needs but wants to expel.

See how this contradiction plays out in our cinema: Oliver Stone’s 1987 film “Wall Street” used airline union members as background characters, moral props to highlight the protagonist’s corruption before shuffling them off-screen so the real drama can proceed. Thirteen years later, Ken Loach’s “Bread and Roses” (2000) valiantly centered immigrant janitors as protagonists in their own struggle, but which film have you actually seen?

We prefer our workers as symbolic garnish rather than narrative engine — useful for emotional texture but not trusted to drive the plot.

We’ve built an entire legal architecture around this contradiction. The National Labor Relations Act of 1935 (or Wagner Act) legitimized unions while channeling labor militancy in bureaucratic procedures; the Taft-Hartley Act of 1947 further neutered them by banning secondary boycotts and sympathy strikes. Legal scholar Karl Klare calls this the “juridification of class conflict” — we acknowledge workers’ right to organize while systematically limiting what that organization can accomplish.

Recent “Hot Labor Summer” headlines celebrated the United Auto Workers’ “stand-up strike” against the Big Three automakers, the Hollywood “double strike” and Kaiser Permanente healthcare workers walking out in the largest healthcare strike in American history.

What nobody mentioned is that even this heightened activity represents less than one-fifth of the average annual strike participation during the 1950s and 1960s.

We’re cheering for historically anemic labor action like it’s a revolution.

Geography tells the story too: Six states — California, New York, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Washington and Massachusetts — account for nearly half of all unionized workers despite containing only a third of the workforce. American labor isn’t just declining; it’s concentrating into archipelagos of power surrounded by vast anti-union oceans.

I’ve started to think we’re not actually conflicted about unions — we’ve just settled into a comfortable hypocrisy. We like unions as theoretical entities that exist elsewhere and affect other people. We appreciate their aesthetic — the matching t-shirts, the clever signs, the righteous chants — more than their actual function of forcing capital to share power. We want the vibes without the inconvenience, the symbolic solidarity without actual redistribution.

This explains our peculiar response to the most successful recent organizing campaigns. We cheer for Amazon workers and Starbucks baristas right up until their unionization might mean slower deliveries or pricier lattes.

We share news of striking auto workers but keep buying non-union Teslas. We nod sympathetically at striking writers and actors, but still subscribe to the streaming services squeezing them.

“The abject,” Kristeva writes, “is what disturbs identity, system, order.” Unions disrupt our fantasy that American capitalism rewards hard work fairly without intervention. They force us to acknowledge that our convenience often depends on someone else’s exploitation. They make visible the labor we prefer to render invisible — the dining worker, the janitor, the delivery driver, the content moderator scrubbing away the internet’s horrors so we don’t have to see them.

When NU students complained about noise from the picket line, they weren’t just annoyed by decibels; they were uncomfortable with the intrusion of economic reality into the carefully cultivated illusion of meritocratic campus life. The strike forced them to see those who cook their meals as workers with demands rather than service providers who magically appear when needed.

Perhaps our national ambivalence isn’t actually about unions at all, but about confronting our complicity in systems that benefit us through others’ precarity.

I write this piece on May Day — that curious holiday celebrated as International Workers’ Day or Labor Day throughout most of the world while remaining largely ceremonial in America — I’m reminded that in my native Singapore, Labor Day is a proper public holiday, a day of rest rather than rhetorical performance.

Until we resolve our deeper contradictions, we’ll remain suspended in this peculiar American equilibrium — loving the idea of unions, hating their implications, and endlessly scrolling past both positions on our phones while someone, somewhere, is still fighting for bread and roses.

