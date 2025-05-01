Q&A: Sister Sadie’s Deanie Richardson speaks to all matters bluegrass before Evanston performance

Content warning: This article contains a mention of sexual abuse.

The atmosphere, for the moment, is subdued.

Nearing the hour, an excitement descends upon the space and gazes turn toward the designated green room. With little fuss, six women appear from a dimly-lit hallway, each cradling a stringed instrument and wending their way to the made-up stage. Deanie Richardson, their frontwoman, leans into her mic, her voice equal parts jovial and gruff: “Who here is seeing Sister Sadie for the first time?”

A smattering of hollers and applause ensue.

Sister Sadie, a bluegrass band composed solely of women, performed Sunday afternoon and evening at Evanston SPACE. Having recently returned from their stint at the Grammys, for which their most recent album, “No Fear,” received a nomination, Sister Sadie performed an assortment of tracks from “No Fear” and their eponymous debut and sophomore records.

Supplying both acoustic guitar and vocals were Dani Flowers and Jaelee Roberts; Gena Britt and Rainy Miatke were on the banjo and mandolin, respectively; and newly acquired Katie Blomarz-Kimball played the upright bass.

Prior to their two performances, The Daily sat down with Richardson to discuss all matters bluegrass and Sister Sadie.

This interview has been edited for brevity and clarity.

The Daily: You’ve toured and collaborated with a number of artists. What has made Sister Sadie stand out?

Richardson: This band started 13 years ago at the Station Inn, and it was just five women who had known each other their whole lives but hadn’t really played together in that configuration. We knew each other in passing, but we had this idea of how fun it would be to play (together) at that venue. There was no intention of ever doing this as a band or going out on the road or pursuing that; it was just a fun night. So that night, as soon as we got there and opened our cases, played that first note, it just felt amazing. It felt like we had played together our whole lives.

The Daily: In 2020, Sister Sadie was the first all-female band to win Entertainer of the Year at the International Bluegrass Music Awards. In a historically male-dominated genre, what was that experience like?

Richardson: Well, it was quite the honor to win that award. That’s the one you want, that’s the biggest award of the night. I never, ever dreamed in a million years that we would win that award. For many reasons, it felt out of reach for me. … There’s all these female representatives out there playing bluegrass music who love it, and I think the times definitely are changing and have opened up a place for more women in this genre.

The Daily: Let’s talk a bit about Sister Sadie’s newest single “Let the Circle Be Broken.” The genesis of this song stems from the passing of your father and your tumultuous relationship. How did these factors influence the single’s composition?

Richardson: My father died two years ago, and he was a very abusive man. He was emotionally, verbally and sexually abusive most of my childhood. The song is about when I approached him as an adult about the abuse, and he said, “Well, it happened to me as a child,” so this song is about the generational trauma that’s been passed down. The song is called “Let the Circle Be Broken” because when my father died, I felt like it was all done. The circle was broken because I chose that I would not continue that cycle. The generational trauma would stop with me.

I have an 8-year-old at home and my goal is to get her to adulthood without experiencing anything like what I experienced. It’s a very visual song about doing that — “I’m going to break out a Ouija board and call some spirits up” — like, we’re gonna get this thing done, you know? It’s a very emotional song, and it’s been a very healing song for me to be a part of. We have so many people come up to us after the show, telling us their stories or crying or just feeling some sort of movement from the song.

The Daily: Before we conclude, I have a few rapid-fire questions for you. If stranded on a deserted island, which album would you have with you to stream?

Richardson: God, there’s so many running through my head right now. I’m going to do Bonnie Raitt’s “Longing in Their Hearts.”

The Daily: If you were to perform with one artist (whether bluegrass or otherwise), who would it be?

Richardson: I’m calling Raitt.

The Daily: Lastly, which of Sister Sadie’s songs is your favorite to perform?

Richardson: I love “Blue As My Broken Heart.” It’s on the “No Fear” record, and Dani (Flowers) wrote it. I just love how melodic it is. I don’t know, this song just hits me every night.

