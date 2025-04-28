A multimedia presentation where multiple TV screens showcase people wearing gas masks. On each screen, the people are also surrounded by smoke.
Gabriel Bernick/The Daily Northwestern

Captured: EXPO CHICAGO Contemporary Art Fair returns to Navy Pier

Gabriel Bernick, Reporter
April 28, 2025
Categories:

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].

EXPO CHICAGO Contemporary Art Fair enthralled patrons with on-site installations and over 200 galleries from around the world. The 12th annual exhibition was held from Thursday to Sunday at Navy Pier’s Festival Hall.

Close-up of an art piece of a Black family standing for a portrait. Behind them are newspaper clippings related to historical acts of racism toward the Black community.

A sculpture of a young girl looking out of an open window filled with butterflies. The window frame is rainbow-colored with mandala motifs on it.

On the left is a portrait of a woman with long hair, long floral earrings, and she has horns coming from her head. On the right, is a side-view of an Indigenous woman wearing a sheer headpiece covering the top of her head and her face.

Wide shot of a locker room made out of woven materials. There are lockers on both sides, a bench in the middle, and urinals on the wall.

A close-up of a painting of a long green bus in the middle of a crowded city full of people.

A wide shot of patrons entering a gallery. They are all staring at a white landscape painting on the wall.

An over-the-shoulder view of a painting comprised of a gradient of pink to white way strands

 

Email: [email protected]

X: @gabrielbernick

 

Related Stories:

Gallery: From parties to slumber parties, ‘Boomshaka: After Hours’ explores different ways to drum and dance the night away

 

Gallery: Vietnamese Student Association holds 2nd annual cultural show

Gallery: Back of House at Cookology’s 2025 Pop-Up Restaurant

 

More to Discover
More in Arts and Technology
A construction site surrounded by buildings
Northlight Theatre’s groundbreaking marks hopeful future for Evanston arts scene
Train Through Hanoi
Evanston photographer and academic Junko Yokota wanders near and far
Prairie Moon offers weekly Wednesday night jazz sets with a $7 cover and monthly open jam sessions on the first Thursday of the month.
Prairie Moon open jazz sessions beckon budding musicians
Aydin Dincer, owner of Prairie Joe’s West, said he experiments widely with style and mood through his paintings.
First Saturday events showcase thriving Evanston art scene
Attendees sipped on free hot cocoa and walked the lit up pathways as the “L” train rumbled by in the background. Children spun around with multicolor light up hula hoops.
Local artists shine at Evanston Light the Night art display
Around 90 orchestra members gather in a semicircle around Music Director and conductor Lawrence Eckerling.
Evanston Symphony Orchestra rehearses for annual holiday concert, aims to celebrate community
More in Captured
Players surround home plate as a player runs to score.
Captured: Softball: Northwestern wins series over Wisconsin in walk-off fashion
Batter swings from home plate.
Captured: Baseball: Northwestern beats UIC 7-6, wins season series
A Northwestern player jumps in celebration after a goal.
Captured: Lacrosse: No. 3 Northwestern defeats Michigan 15-6, clinches regular season Big Ten title
A person speaks at a podium while others face towards them.
Captured: Northwestern’s Day of Action for Higher Education
The coach and a player hug.
Captured: Women's Tennis: Northwestern loses to Illinois in final home game
A player celebrates on a base after a hit.
Captured: Softball: Northwestern takes series from Illinois, pitching shines
More in City
A woman speaks into a microphone while pointing her finger at a man in front of her.
‘Shut it down’: Table to Stix owner apologizes for tipping dispute amid calls for accountability
Bookends & Beginnings’ sign hangs outside its storefront.
Local bookstores welcome crowds during bookstore crawl
A girl reaches for a trash grabber on a table in front of two women.
Community cleans city streets to celebrate Earth Day
Text on a sidewalk stating “Evanston Rejects Anti-Black Racism / Table To Stix Must Go”
Heated dispute at Table to Stix sparks community uproar
The illustrated exterior of a school.
ETHS teachers remain committed to ‘honest’ science, history lessons amid federal funding threats
A person raises up their hand wearing a glove labeled “HANDS OFF!”
Evanston residents rally for Social Security, defend local offices