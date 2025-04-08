CSB alum Adam Silverman makes his ‘Jeopardy!’ debut

Biologist Adam Silverman (CSB ’21), a longtime fan of “Jeopardy!”, finally earned a shot at game show glory in March when he squared off in the iconic prime-time quiz show. Despite tough competition, Silverman fought hard and pocketed $13,000. Silverman sat down with The Daily to reflect on his experience.

This interview has been lightly edited for clarity and brevity.

The Daily: How did you study for the show?



Silverman: First, I think watching it religiously growing up probably was a good starting point, and my family definitely did a lot of that. When I took the test, that was kind of on a lark. I’ve been doing it for a long time, and thinking getting on (the show) would be fun … Once I got the call, I realized, “Oh damn, there’s a lot I need to actually learn in advance of this.” … I spent the next month and a half or so cramming as much as I could, and then I made a lot of flashcards; that was kind of my approach.

It’s interesting because there’s some areas where I came in expecting, “Oh, this is going to be really bad,” but it turned out they don’t ask a lot of questions about some of those areas. And then there were some things where it’s like, “Oh, I didn’t anticipate I was going to need so much to know so much about ’80s television, because why would I need to know anything about ’80s television?” But then you consider the average demographic that watched “Jeopardy!”

The Daily: There was someone (in your group) who won several consecutive games. Was it intimidating to be matched up with someone like that?

Silverman: The interesting thing is they don’t film “Jeopardy!” live. We filmed a month or two in advance, and they filmed five episodes a day. I showed up at seven in the morning on the day of taping and Alex, who is the champion that I played, hadn’t played before (that day) either. He played the very first game in the morning, and put up some ungodly number of dollars. And then I’m sitting in the green room the rest of the day watching him just beat the next set of people and the next set of people and the next set.

We had already watched him win three games; people tell you before you go out on “Jeopardy!” what you don’t want to do is just watch somebody steamroll a bunch of other contestants. They’ve got the real feel for the buzzer and the gameplay and all of that. It was hard. I started very slow in the game, and I think part of that was because he was really on fire. He was a little more experienced.

The Daily: Are there any details about the show that you only gather when you’re there in-person, that you don’t see on the TV?

Silverman: The fact that they film five episodes a day is very fascinating, because you don’t really realize it and they do their best to hide it from the viewers.

The other thing people don’t realize is how fast it goes. They still film it in 22 minutes, and it feels like 22 minutes. I got off the stage and I didn’t remember anything that happened. I’m pretty sure I lost but other than that, that’s all I can really remember from it because they keep it moving so quickly. They really got it down to this well-oiled machine.

Everyone was super nice and nobody was hyper-competitive. I was a little worried that it was gonna turn into a death fight in the green room or something.

The Daily: Did you get to meet Ken Jennings at all? Do you still talk to your competitors from the show?

Silverman: We have an email chain going where we talked a lot when our episodes were airing. You don’t really get to talk to (Ken) except when you’re on and some of that is due to significant laws against having contestants and the organizers of the show interact with each other, because there’s a chance that he could be sharing answers or giving advice to somebody.

The Daily: Is there anything else you would like to share?

Silverman: Shout out to my Northwestern bar trivia team, because that was probably the best preparation we could have done. When I was at Northwestern, we used to do bar trivia pretty much every Tuesday. … Go Frisky Lemurs, thank you for all your support.

