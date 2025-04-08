D202 board approves discipline improvement plan, hears extracurricular report

The Evanston Township High School District 202 Board of Education approved a new Discipline Improvement Plan at its Monday night meeting, aiming to reduce racial disparities in out-of-school suspensions and expulsions.

A 2014 state law requires the Illinois State Board of Education to request Discipline Improvement Plans from districts with the highest rates of racially disproportionate disciplinary actions. D202’s 2024-25 plan includes the formation of Equity Learning Teams — a two-part program including professional development, “application of equity-centered practices” and implicit bias training.

The district plans to integrate diversity, equity and inclusion principles to improve the program’s effectiveness. Superintendent Marcus Campbell reaffirmed the district’s commitment to racial equity work at the board’s joint meeting with Evanston/Skokie School District 65 in February despite recent federal executive orders targeting the use of federal funds for DEI initiatives in public schools.

The board also reviewed its 2023-24 extracurricular report, which tracks student participation in athletics, fine arts, community service and other school activities. According to the report, more than 80% of ETHS students participated in or attended at least one extracurricular event during the school year.

Students involved in extracurricular activities tend to have higher grade point averages, said Denise Clarke, the director of student activities and ETHS’s student success center. Athletic Director Chris Livatino agreed.

“Kids, when they participate in these kinds of groups, have an identity, they have a deeper purpose for being (and) they have a connection with a positive adult role model and peer group that’s going to hold them accountable,” Livatino said. “I think that all adds up to achievement in the classroom.”

Livatino also announced that after ETHS added girls flag football and boys badminton to its athletic offerings this year, it is now the Illinois high school with the most athletic opportunities.

He also highlighted the Kuumba Evanston Olympic Games, a free summer program for local elementary and middle school students. The event helped connect families with youth sports organizations and offered young athletes a chance to try new activities, Livatino said.

“I think the highlight (of last year) for me was creating an entire Olympics for third, fourth and fifth graders from all over Evanston to change the narrative about who plays what sport,” Livatino said. “I do believe the payoff for that will be huge down the road as we try to, in a way, integrate our athletic program.”

Meanwhile, Community Service Coordinator Erin Claeys reported 2,510 ETHS students logged volunteer hours through SchooLinks, the district’s college and career readiness platform.

Additionally, students collectively raised more than $6,000 for local food organizations and organized events with other charitable causes.

Clarke said she’s especially focused on supporting student entrepreneurs and creatives.

“Not every kid leaving ETHS is going to go off to college, and I want to hone in on those students who are great chefs, who are making their clothes, who are hair braiders, who are looking to be babysitters and who are starting their own businesses,” Clarke said.

She also highlighted a Black History Month School Reading Initiative that brought ETHS students into Evanston/Skokie School District 65 classrooms to read to younger students and promote literacy.

Board Vice President Monique Parsons said such programs are key to supporting younger students and showcasing collaboration between local districts.

“All I heard during the campaign process was that District 65 and District 202 don’t work together,” Parsons said. “So we have an opportunity and a responsibility to share all this amazing stuff.”

