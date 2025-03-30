Subscribe
A guide to voting in Evanston’s April 1 local consolidated elections

Daily file illustration by Beatrice Villaflor
Voters will elect mayoral, city council and school board candidates on April 1.
Hannah Webster, Copy Chief
March 30, 2025

Months of campaigning will come to a head Tuesday, April 1 for Evanston’s consolidated elections. 

On the ballot

All elected city offices will be up for a vote Tuesday, including mayor, city clerk and all nine city council seats. Incumbent City Clerk Stephanie Mendoza and Ald. Jonathan Nieuwsma (4th) face write-in candidates Vanessa Johnson-McCoy and Margaret “Meg” Welch, respectively. Ald. Juan Geracaris (9th) is running unopposed. All other city races will feature at least two candidates on the ballot.

Seats on the Evanston/Skokie School District 65 and Evanston Township High School District 202 school boards are also up for a vote. District 65 has 12 candidates vying for four open seats, while District 202 has four candidates for four spots on its board.

The Oakton College District 535 Board of Trustees will also see six candidates compete for three open seats. 

For information on local candidates and campaign coverage, see The Daily’s 2025 Election Guide

How to vote

On April 1, residents can vote at 24 polling locations across the city. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday. If you are in line at 7 p.m., you are entitled to vote.

The Daily compiled a list of all polling locations below. To find the location corresponding to a home address, use the Your Voter Information tool on the Cook County Clerk’s website. 

Same-day Registration

Voters can register in person on April 1 by providing two forms of identification. To register, you must have lived in your current precinct for at least 30 days prior to the election. A list of acceptable forms of identification is available on the city’s voting website. 

Email: [email protected] 

X: @hannahe_webster 

 

