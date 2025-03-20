Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Medill denies tenure, intends to terminate Prof Steven Thrasher next year

Photo courtesy of Steven Thrasher
In a Thursday news release, Medill Prof. Steven Thrasher said the University previously expressed approval of his work, including in his mid-tenure review, until he participated in the April 2024 pro-Palestinian encampment.
Isaiah Steinberg, Development and Recruitment Editor
March 20, 2025

Northwestern denied tenure to Medill Prof. Steven Thrasher and plans not to renew his position in August 2026, Medill Dean Charles Whitaker informed Thrasher on March 12.

In a Thursday news release, Thrasher accused Medill of targeting him for his participation in the April 2024 pro-Palestinian encampment, at which Thrasher formed a line between police and protesters.

“This has nothing to do with my scholarship or teaching,” Thrasher wrote in the news release. “It is a political hit job over my support for Palestine and for trying to protect our student protesters last year from physical attack, by nonviolently subjecting my own body to assault by the Northwestern Police.”

A University spokesperson said they cannot comment on personnel matters but that NU has “full confidence in the decision-making process of (its) Medill faculty and dean.”

Medill canceled Thrasher’s Fall Quarter classes and launched its initial investigation in September. Months earlier, in July, the Cook County State’s Attorney dropped misdemeanor charges against Thrasher for “obstructing a police officer” at the encampment.

In January, the University found no grounds to suspend Thrasher based on the initial investigation and subsequently launched a new investigation into his conduct at the encampment, according to Thrasher. Thrasher will return to the classroom in Spring Quarter.

Medill’s Promotion and Tenure Committee praised Thrasher’s work in his 2023 mid-tenure review. However, Whitaker recently deemed Thrasher’s teaching “inadequate,” according to Thrasher.

“This cannot stand,” Thrasher wrote in the Thursday news release. “I am on the Medill faculty for another year and will not stop speaking out.”

Thrasher added he plans to appeal the decision. According to NU’s Faculty Handbook, he has 60 days to do so.

As Thrasher prepares to appeal, he is circulating a Google Form collecting signatures urging Medill to reconsider its decision. Thrasher also shared a GoFundMe page, started on March 18 to help cover his legal expenses, where he raised roughly $7,700 at the time of publication.

In the Thursday statement, Thrasher cited the case of Mahmoud Khalil — a Columbia University pro-Palestinian protester detained by U.S. immigration officials March 8. Thrasher said he worried that his case represents a trend of universities suppressing free speech.

“In trying to punish me, Medill and Dean Whitaker are not just trying to silence me,” Thrasher wrote in the news release. “Their bullying may intimidate students, journalists, faculty, staff and activists across campus and throughout the country into silencing themselves.”

Email: [email protected]

X: @IsaiahStei27

Related Stories:

Medill investigates professor who participated in pro-Palestine encampment, cancels his classes

University will not discipline Prof Steven Thrasher, launches new investigation

Thousands of colleagues sign petition supporting Medill professor after NU cancels his classes

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Campus
The dining workers plan to continue to strike each day from 6 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. until UNITE HERE Local 1 negotiates a new contract with Compass Group, including increased wages and pension benefits.
SOLR, Chicago labor leaders join striking dining workers to demand new contract
Strikers gathered at The Arch with picket signs and drums.
Dining workers reflect on their first day on strike
Institutions receiving federal funding may face potential loss of funding if they fail to comply with Title VI, the letter wrote.
Education Department warns NU, 59 other universities of potential consequences for antisemitism
The probes allege NU and other colleges violated Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which bars discrimination based on “race, color or national origin.”
Federal investigation of NU sparks academic censorship concerns
NACUBO vice president of policy and research said NACUBO is opposed to an increased endowment tax.
Proposed increased endowment tax could affect Northwestern aid
The Higher Learning Commission reviews the University’s progress in achieving learning outcomes.
Northwestern prepares for reaccreditation after 10 years