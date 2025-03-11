Dining workers reflect on their first day on strike

From 6 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Northwestern University dining workers picketed on campus, marking their first day on strike. From megaphones to drums to noise makers, workers made their desire for a fair contract heard.

The workers have been without a contract since their previous contract between their representative body, UNITE HERE Local 1, and their employer, Compass Group, expired August 31.

The workers voted by an overwhelming majority Feb. 27 to authorize a strike. After failing to reach an agreement with Compass Group for a contract that they believed would improve their wages, pensions and working conditions, the strike began early this morning.

“It’s important to me to go on strike, to fight for our fair contract,” Zahira Castillo, who has worked at Allison Dining Commons for two years, said. “I’d ask (Compass) to put themselves for a moment in our shoes, the shoes of the workers. Because for many of us, we’re living just week to week, trying to make things stretch from week to week.”

To accommodate for the striking workers, Foster-Walker Dining Commons and Elder Dining Commons were both closed, while Allison Dining Commons, Sargent Dining Commons and dining locations at Norris University Center operated with reduced hours, according to an email sent to the Northwestern community by Chief Operating Officer Luke Figora shortly after the strike began.

After a morning of picketing, workers marched to the grassy lawn in front of Allison at 12 p.m. to listen to workers and students make speeches in support of the strike. The striking workers were in a cheerful mood awaiting the speeches, hugging and laughing with each other.

“I want the best for my coworkers and for me,” Rosa Villaseñor, a Norris catering attendant who has worked for NU for 15 years, said in a speech outside of Allison. “As long as they don’t sign the contract that we ask them to sign, we are going to be here day by day and hour by hour.”

Students also spoke at the rally, demonstrating their solidarity for the dining workers and advising that students email NU administration to support dining workers and express dissatisfaction with the dining conditions amid the strike. Along with closures and shifted dining hall hours, students have also expressed discontent with the fact that the open dining halls are serving frozen food.

In a petition hand-delivered last week to offices at 2020 Ridge Ave. by Students Organizing for Labor Rights, however, students made explicitly clear that they blame NU for the effects of the strike on campus dining, not the dining workers.

“We’re so grateful to feel the support from the students,” Castillo said. “In reality, we’re here for the students. We want them to feel taken care of, as if this is their home. We care a lot for the students, and it means a lot to feel supported by them today.”

After workers made speeches, the group, including SOLR members and other students demonstrating solidarity, marched to the Rebecca Crown Center to deliver a petition with more than 900 signatures by people who wished to support the dining workers’ mission for a fair contract to University President Michael Schill. The group discussed the speeches they heard and taped the petition to the door of the building.

Over the course of the day, according to Weinberg senior and SOLR member Julián Fefer, the group gained around 350 new petition signatures, distributed over 1,000 flyers advertising the strike and the petition and passed out around 400 pins for the cause.

“I’m feeling incredibly inspired being there, hearing the workers chant,” Fefer said. “Hearing from the workers was incredibly moving and a reminder of everything that they sacrificed for a community. We’re energized and ready to keep on coming out in support, and ready to be creative with what we do to pressure Northwestern and Compass.”

In a statement to The Daily, a University spokesperson said that the dining workers were “vital members” of the community and that Compass is “a trusted partner to the University.”

While progress had been made in negotiations prior to the strike, the statement said, the Union failed to vote on Compass’ most recent contract proposal, which included an immediate 16% raise, back pay bonuses, $7 per hour raises throughout the duration of the contract, 13 paid holidays, 10 sick days and an 80% increase in pension contributions.

“We understand the importance of the ongoing contract negotiations and hope for a swift and equitable resolution,” a University spokesperson said.

After one day on strike, workers have no plans of slowing down until they achieve a fair contract, they said.

Though many workers expressed that they did not wish to go on strike, they felt it was their only option to achieve a fair contract to “live with a little bit more dignity,” Castillo said. Workers will continue to picket every day from 6 a.m. until 8:30 p.m.

“I feel happy,” Castillo said. “I feel enthusiastic about it. To see all the unity among all the different dining halls, we are a unified team. Seeing the positivity and happiness of all of my other coworkers, because we’re all looking for the same thing.”

