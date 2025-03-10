Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Fourth Wall: Lessons from my quarter in the Bay

Illustration by Aidan Klineman
Fourth Wall is a weekly opinion column covering politics and culture, from Medill sophomore Aidan Klineman. Please forward questions and comments to [email protected].
Aidan Klineman, Opinion Contributor
March 10, 2025

I have been away from Evanston this winter, participating in Northwestern’s Bay Area Immersion Program.

The Segal Design Institute describes BAIP on its website: “Dive into the vibrant heart of San Francisco with the Bay Area Immersion Program, where you’ll embark on a journey of discovery, pushing the boundaries of what’s possible at the crossroads of design, technology and digital media.”

I’m not totally sure what that means, and it’s not the reason I’m here. I applied after the initial application deadline was extended last spring — the courses looked interesting, sure, but they didn’t necessarily make sense with my planned major coursework beyond journalism.

My mother grew up in San Francisco, and I’ve been coming here all my life. As I got closer to leaving this fall, I realized the honeymoon of being a new college student was beginning to sunset. I will be an upperclassman next fall, and I felt I needed something to show, either physically or interpersonally, for my “majoring in college” over the last year and a half.

I didn’t anticipate this being one of my favorite quarters at NU. Going into it, I thought I might find a passion for design and technology that I didn’t have previously. But as you can probably tell, my growth this quarter had little to do with design, technology and digital media.

In San Francisco, I am solely responsible for my upkeep. There is no dining hall to feed me, no bathroom cleaned for me and no campus familiarity to comfort me. In September, my cohort was told to find housing and reach out if we had trouble. There was hardly a guarantee of a roof over your head here; at least not on the University’s accord.

Being away this quarter has taught me things about myself and the ways I engage with others that no environment in the thick of the college experience really can. Contrary to popular belief, living with people and assuming responsibility for our functioning household is hard. The dishes need to be done, the trash taken out and our common spaces cleaned. There is little room for coordination problems — for all I know, the consequences of missing trash day are devastating.

The live-on-campus requirement means many NU students are not exposed to this particular “it takes a village” dynamic before their junior year. But these things are rudimentary. The most important lesson of this experience came from the onus of my mental well-being befalling.

In December, I left my friends in Evanston. I have kept in contact with them virtually and visited for a weekend, but for all intents and purposes, I had to quit “cold turkey” from the support system that has kept me afloat for the better part of the last two years.

I knew I had to become my own best friend, so I started keeping a journal. News from campus, dynamics I’ve been privy to and personal struggles in need of an outlet — summed up in less than the front and back of a page on any given day.

Handwriting has a way of clarifying. There are things I write down, and there are things I withhold. Not for purposes of evasion, but rather for the physical pain in my hand from writing.

The thoughts we wouldn’t waste our time transcribing have a tendency to distract us from the more important plots in life. This dynamic — of compartmentalizing the things that give us purpose from the things that don’t — has given me “direction,” something many at NU profess they do not have.

I write for less than 20 minutes a day, yet it has set my nearly 20-year record straight. Before I start writing, I like to go back and read previous entries. It’s a memory exercise more than anything; each day, I am reminded of who I am, who in my life I love and what makes us tick.

I now appreciate the difference between being alone and being lonely. You can’t really be lonely if you embrace being your own best friend by default. Where you would otherwise charge someone else, you create a new stake in your happiness that belongs to, well, you.

There is another word people use to describe this condition: confidence. This quarter, I have learned to own myself — my energies, my routine and my work — and it has revolutionized the way I engage with the world around me.

I know why I go to the gym every day. Why I choose to sleep in and stay up late. I know the kinds of people I am attracted to and the small things that make me happy.

It is a virtue I will never again take for granted. I know my place and I own my story — my happiness, successes, strengths and shortfalls. It may seem obvious, but we tend to ask ourselves why we do or say things that bring us unhappiness. When this happens, we are exposed for not knowing ourselves well enough.

In San Francisco, I have come to terms with the things that bring me joy. If the Aidan from December could hear me now, he would be so thoroughly confused — if not for this newfound confidence, then for the fact that I am writing the seventh installment of my weekly column in The Daily.

Some call college a “four-year sabbatical on life.” But all too often, the privilege of having the undergraduate experience can become lost in the various obligations of living it. So for those considering a quarter in San Francisco or elsewhere, I cannot recommend it enough.

Give yourself the time and space to get to know the person you’re becoming. Going at it alone or with a few people you barely know is a risk worth taking, not despite the wonderful life you lead in Evanston, but because of it.

Aidan Klineman is a Medill sophomore. He can be contacted at [email protected]. If you would like to respond publicly to this op-ed, send a Letter to the Editor to [email protected]. The views expressed in this piece do not necessarily reflect the views of all staff members of The Daily Northwestern.

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Columns
Communal Shower Thoughts: An Uber love story
Communal Shower Thoughts: An Uber love story
Oh: Why the digitalization of performance is killing classical music
Oh: Why the digitalization of performance is killing classical music
Hernandez Gonzalez: Do we really need ‘Gold Card’ citizenship?
Hernandez Gonzalez: Do we really need ‘Gold Card’ citizenship?
Fourth Wall is a weekly opinion column covering politics and culture, from Medill sophomore Aidan Klineman. Please forward questions and comments to aidanklineman2027@u.northwestern.edu.
Fourth Wall: Democrats can put themselves back in the narrative
Communal Shower Thoughts: Dance floor makeouts
Communal Shower Thoughts: Dance floor makeouts
Best Guess is a biweekly advice column on how to survive college, from Medill senior Mika Ellison. To ask a question or for advice, email opinion@dailynorthwestern.com.
Best Guess: The world is pie and other lies
More in Latest Stories
Graduate student 141-pounder Chris Cannon scrambles around Purdue’s Greyson Clark moments before a takedown.
NU sends two to NCAAs, underwhelms at home Big Ten Championships
TE’AMO Boba Bar drinks come in bottles resembling soda cans.
Chicago-owned bubble tea store to join Evanston’s packed boba scene
The Statue of Liberty holding scales of justice in front of pictures hanging on a wall.
Art community explores social justice through “artivism” on campus
The Higher Learning Commission reviews the University’s progress in achieving learning outcomes.
Northwestern prepares for reaccreditation after 10 years
Previously, the University’s SES page declared a partnership with students who are first-generation, lower-income, and/or DACA/undocumented.
Student Enrichment Services follows other NU offices in removing DEI site
The target audience is medical students and physician assistant students worldwide.
‘One-stop-shop’ for med students: Feinberg students create AI study tool
More in Opinion
Walsh: Thanks, Mr. Trump. I won’t be graduating from Northwestern
Walsh: Thanks, Mr. Trump. I won’t be graduating from Northwestern
LTE: An Open Letter from 218 alumni — Northwestern’s decision to censor DEI is appalling
LTE: An Open Letter from 218 alumni — Northwestern’s decision to censor DEI is appalling
Hackney: Helsinki 2
Hackney: Helsinki 2
LTE: A response to Gordon as the director of ‘October 8’
LTE: A response to Gordon as the director of ‘October 8’
LTE: A vigil for liberty and justice for all
LTE: A vigil for liberty and justice for all
LTE: When questioning gender theory becomes an academic sin
LTE: When questioning gender theory becomes an academic sin