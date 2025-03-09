Biosensor research at Northwestern detects water contaminants in Chicagoland area

Researchers at Northwestern University use engineered biosensors to bring low-cost water quality tests to Chicago area residents. However, the team could face federal funding cuts as they work to improve the tests with feedback from communities that need it most.

Julius Lucks, co-director of the Center for Synthetic Biology at NU, studies water quality and purification technologies. His work repurposes naturally occurring biosensors in synthetic biology systems. He uses genetic tools to rewire the molecules so that when they bond with a water contaminant, they produce something visible.

This led him to create the technology platform ROSALIND (RNA Output Sensors Activated by Ligand Induction).

“We can’t necessarily taste water contaminants with our taste buds, but it turns out that there’s microbes in nature that have these taste buds that can detect these things,” Lucks said. “So, we used the tools and science behind synthetic biology to repurpose those taste buds, put them in safe-to-use formats.”

Lucks compared the technology to a COVID-19 test, where users can add a drop of water to a test strip and see the biosensor react, such as by changing the color of the sample. He said he evaluated the technical performance of the biosensors by taking the ROSALIND platform to Costa Rica and to Paradise, California, after the community experienced destructive wildfires.

Lucks added that the project is multidisciplinary, now incorporating social science researchers as well as people at the Pritzker School of Law and the Buffett Institute for Global Affairs. The expanded team took the rapid at-home water tests to non-expert users in Western Kenya, checking the water supply for harmful levels of fluoride. Now, the researchers are evaluating the usability and accuracy of the product in Chicago and Evanston.

The biosensor research is funded in part by a grant from the National Science Foundation. However, this grant was recently placed on a list of grants flagged for promoting “Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion or advanced neo-Marxist class warfare propaganda,” according to a database shared in a Feb. 11 press release from the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation.

Professor of anthropology and global health at NU Sera Young said she is uncertain of the future of the funding for biosensor water testing research.

“We think that these tests can really empower communities to advocate for themselves,” Young said. “We can’t take for granted that the basic science is even safe, let alone applying it to more vulnerable communities.”

However, Lucks said the team is still planning to launch the next phase of the home testing with a new iteration of the technology in April.

“The hope is that as this type of technology is available, you start to see a change in public awareness and public interest in knowing about these things,” Lucks said. “Regular consumers can then go buy these and understand the health of themselves and their environment.”

At the “Designing Water’s Future: Urgent Strategies for a Water Insecure World” webinar on Feb. 12, experts discussed how technological solutions like this one can benefit communities locally and globally.

According to Young, a speaker at the event, it is important to make water quality testing accessible across Chicago neighborhoods.

“The easiest way to have people establish trust in technology is for them to use it themselves and see for themselves,” Young said. “That’s what we’re doing with biosensors. That’s what we’re doing with the wide-scale data. People can ask the questions, see the answers and get the story.”

Indeed, many areas of Chicago have harmful contaminants in their water. According to a 2024 study in the National Library of Medicine, nearly 400,000 households in Chicago have lead service lines in their water systems and 68% of children under age six are exposed to lead-contaminated drinking water.

Lucks said the team has surveyed over 80 households before and after administering the biosensor test in order to improve the product. They have observed anecdotal evidence for positive behavior changes, he said, such as consuming less bottled water if the result was clean and signing up for the city’s lead pipe replacement program if the test showed elevated levels of lead.

Justin Worland, a senior correspondent at TIME Magazine, said a significant issue for strategic communication about the water crisis in the U.S. is reaching people who don’t consider it a critical issue.

“People take stable water supply for granted,” Worland said on the webinar. “The challenge to readers is, ‘How do you make (water insecurity) feel like something that is urgent, something that matters to them, not to distant communities, but actually in their homes and backyards?’”

