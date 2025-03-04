Hernandez Gonzalez: Do we really need ‘Gold Card’ citizenship?

President Donald Trump decided to add a whole lot of fuel to the fire currently raging in the United States on Feb. 25, 2025. While signing an Executive Order alongside U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick and U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Trump decided to utter the following statement:

“We’re going to be selling a gold card. You have a green card. This is a gold card. We’re going to be putting a price on that card of about $5 million and that’s going to give you green card privileges, plus it’s going to be a route to citizenship. And wealthy people will be coming into our country by buying this card.”

This card would replace the EB-5 program, which is meant to stimulate the U.S economy by providing green cards to foreign investors in return for investments that create jobs in places with high unemployment and rural areas.

The mere fact that Trump shamelessly said this to a pool of reporters and millions of Americans is candidly disgusting and a mockery when compared to his active mass deportations that are inflicting harm onto many already residing in the country.

With this standalone statement, you’d think that it couldn’t get any worse, right? Well, do I have some news for you.

After Trump said that the cards would be sold in about two weeks, the press asked him if he would consider selling them to Russian oligarchs. Trump simply responded: “Yeah, possibly. I know some Russian oligarchs that are very nice people.”

Sorry? Pardon? Did I read that correctly? Is citizenship in the U.S. now the equivalent of a Costco membership? If this is the case, this truly redefines what it means to be American. As long as you have the finances, you are free to pay $5 million and gain “green card privileges-plus.”

I genuinely don’t know how we, as a collective, allow this behavior and attitude to be tolerated in the first place. In the U.S., we have pressing issues such as homelessness, affordability and underrepresented communities being actively targeted by this administration. But we think this is okay? Got it.

At first glance, you would think that this would solely impact those outside the U.S. But in reality, it impacts everyone one way or another. From benefiting international students who seek to study in the U.S. to deciding what classifies an individual as worthy enough for citizenship, there are clear lines drawn between who wins and loses.

Though international individuals would pay this insane price, it still makes the statement that the Trump administration only welcomes the wealthy and disregards the average working citizen who is actively trying to maintain their livelihood paycheck to paycheck.

Not to mention, the conversation of how we should classify citizenship is more necessary than ever. Countries such as Latvia and Spain have some sort of a “gold card” program that serves as a privilege solely reserved for those who can afford it. Does the U.S. really need to follow suit? I don’t think so.

If those who have the finances to throw away $5 million for U.S. citizenship, then what does that mean for those who have resided in this country for years who are actively working towards citizenship? The answer is unclear, but what is solidified is that Trump’s administration solely prioritizes those with the privilege of wealth and access to elite resources.

While trying to sell this ridiculous product, Trump has used Guantanamo Bay as a migrant detention center, conducted raids that have been broadcasted on live television and made it easier for places of worship to be targets for more deportations to occur. These actions aren’t a mistake; they are an active attack on immigrants, who have built, contributed and strengthened this country for generations.

On Feb 5., my best friend of almost six years, Ariana, texted me saying that her close family friend, Jorge, was detained by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement while on the way to work. Not only did he have a clean record, but he was also sent to an ICE detention center for weeks without a true reason for detainment.

Just yesterday, Ariana notified me that Jorge had his court hearing and a bail of $25,000 was set for his release. There were three options available: pay the grand amount within 24 hours, wait in prison for six months to cut the amount in half or accede to being deported. Thankfully, the balance has been paid off, but this doesn’t excuse the fact that these realities are occurring.

Out of quite literally anything else, the gold card is on the priority list for the Trump administration? This doesn’t help out the average, hard-working American in the slightest bit. It just adds to the ever-evolving division and loss that many are experiencing.

If this gold card does come to fruition, I wonder how many will reconsider if their citizenship within the U.S. aligns to their personal values, stances and overall view of where Trump decides to take the country next.

