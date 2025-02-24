Council Recap: Workers’ Retention approved, Healthy Buildings punted

Public commenters at Monday night’s City Council meeting had their eyes fixed on two high-stakes ordinances: the Healthy Buildings Ordinance, which seeks to boost environmental standards for Evanston’s larger buildings, and the Workers’ Retention Ordinance, designed to offer job security for Northwestern’s food and hospitality workers during contractor changes.

While the Workers’ Retention Ordinance passed without a hitch, the Healthy Buildings Ordinance was once again sent back to the drawing board, adding yet another chapter to an ongoing debate that has simmered for six weeks.

In addition to the ordinances, councilmembers discussed the future location of city operations and heard a final report on the shoreline stabilization project.

Here are three takeaways from a packed night at the Lorraine H. Morton Civic Center:

1. Workers’ Retention Ordinance passes with flying colors

Mayor Daniel Biss moved a vote on the Workers’ Retention Ordinance to the top of the City Council agenda. And when it passed with eight members voting in favor, the chamber cleared out and fell quiet, following what had been minutes-long applause.

“I just want you to know both publicly and behind the scenes that there was never a question about whether this was going to have the support needed to pass,” Ald. Bobby Burns (5th) said ahead of the vote.

But before the issue came before the council Monday, Veronica Reyes, a 2nd Ward resident who has worked in Northwestern dining halls for more than 15 years, spoke passionately for the dozens of workers behind her — beseeching them to stand and show their presence.

A vocal contingent of NU students showed up in solidarity, voicing their support for the measure and urging the council to align its “progressive” values with its actions.

The decision will impact any institution that employs over 200 contractors, but currently only Northwestern meets that threshold.

2. Tensions flare as Healthy Buildings Ordinance faces another delay

Though Ald. Jonathan Nieuwsma (4th) had initially expressed optimism that councilmembers would move forward with the Healthy Buildings Ordinance, they ultimately chose to delay a decision until their next meeting.

Unanimously introduced at the council’s Jan. 13 meeting, the measure would require buildings with more than 20,000 square feet to reduce on-site emissions and switch to renewable energy by 2050. City-owned buildings larger than 10,000 square feet would also be subject to the ordinance.

After a staff presentation on proposed implementation measures, Ald. Tom Suffredin (6th) raised concerns about passing the ordinance prior to the rulemaking process, which sparked a series of interruptions and heated exchanges among members.

The debate escalated quickly, culminating in a back-and-forth between Ald. Devon Reid (8th), who called the ordinance’s wording “sloppy,” and Burns, who countered by quipping that Reid is “not a prosecutor.”

By the time the discussion wrapped up, it was clear that the council could not come to a consensus on whether to vote on the ordinance, further delaying a final decision. The council tabled the measure to its next meeting.

3. Discussion continues on long-term relocation of city operations

Following a 7-1 Feb. 10 decision to continue discussions about eliminating the Lorraine H. Morton Civic Center as a potential site for future city operations, the council remained divided on the building’s future ahead of an anticipated March 10 vote.

On Feb. 6, the city announced plans to relocate all operations to its new Davis Street facility by April 1. However, some members are hesitant to rule out returning to the Civic Center if it undergoes the necessary renovations to meet standards such as the Americans with Disabilities Act and fire codes.

“Obviously, buying a whole new building or building a new one is incredibly, exorbitantly expensive,” said Ald. Clare Kelly (1st), the lone member to vote against tabling the vote for discussion at the previous meeting. “So we need those numbers to really make an informed decision.”

Other members, such as Reid, expressed vocal support for a long-term move, citing various benefits including increased accessibility for residents looking to attend events via public transportation.

