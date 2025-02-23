Rapid Recap: Wisconsin 73, Northwestern 68

Looking to build on the momentum of a narrowly missed comeback against No. 21 Maryland, Northwestern traveled to the Kohl Center for its penultimate regular-season game against Wisconsin but came away empty-handed.

Following a topsy-turvy first half that saw the hosts reach the break with a 35-34 lead, the Wildcats (9-17, 2-13 Big Ten) saw the wheels fall off late in the game amidst foul trouble, ultimately falling 73-68.

Three NU scorers — senior forward Caileigh Walsh, senior guard Melannie Daley and graduate student forward Taylor Williams — all amassed 15-plus point scoring outputs in the loss.

For coach Joe McKeown’s squad, the Badgers (13-14, 4-12 Big Ten) have historically been a favorable opponent in an otherwise challenging conference gauntlet.

Over the past three years, NU has earned just eight Big Ten wins compared to 43 losses, but Wisconsin has been one of the few bright spots. Last season, the ’Cats swept the Badgers and had won their previous four games at the Kohl Center heading into Sunday’s matchup.

Despite a strong start, the ’Cats couldn’t carry those winning ways to Madison this weekend. Following the loss, a Big Ten Tournament bid will be unlikely.

Here are three takeaways from NU’s loss to Wisconsin:

1. A bucket-for-bucket first half

Relinquishing extensive opponent scoring runs has been a recurring Achilles’ heel for NU this season, with missed shots often becoming contagious.

However, against Wisconsin, the ’Cats kept pace early, trading buckets with the Badgers throughout the opening 20 minutes. Both teams went into the break shooting at nearly identical percentages from the field.

In a stretch where the ’Cats hadn’t made more than three 3-pointers in a single contest over their last five games, NU found a groove from beyond the arc. A 60% first-half shooting clip from deep allowed the ’Cats to stay on par with the hosts early on.

However, back from the break, NU did not convert another long-range attempt as the Badgers made five threes in the final 20 minutes to help solidify their victory.

2. Walsh’s foul trouble staggers NU momentum

When Walsh picked up her third personal foul with four minutes left in the third quarter, she had already logged 16 points, seven rebounds, and three blocks. In a back-and-forth game that featured multiple lead changes, Walsh’s presence on both ends of the floor gave the ’Cats the spark they needed. Her defensive intensity generated crucial scoring opportunities for NU.

However, when Walsh was sent to the bench to avoid further foul trouble, Wisconsin quickly capitalized with a foul shot, a layup and a 3-pointer to take a 45-40 lead — their largest advantage in over 15 minutes of game time. Though Walsh re-entered shortly after, her absence allowed Wisconsin to launch an 8-0 run, stretching their lead to eight points, the largest of the game up until that point.

While the ’Cats kept the game close into the final minutes, they never led again from that point on.

Walsh finished the day with 18 points and eight boards, but it wasn’t enough to propel NU to victory.

3. Williams vs. Williams

A testy post matchup between graduate student forward Taylor Williams and Wisconsin’s Serah Williams was a key element in Sunday’s contest.

Both players entered the game with impressive recent accolades — Taylor Williams recording her 1,000th career rebound in the loss to Maryland and Serah Williams becoming just the second player in Badger history to reach 200 blocked shots. The physical battle between the two was evident from the opening tip-off, setting the tone for much of the contest.

With Taylor Williams recording her fourth foul in the third quarter and Walsh in foul trouble of her own, the two forwards delivered cautious fourth-quarter performances that saw them retain their eligibility to finish out the game and earn late trips to the charity stripe to keep the ’Cats within striking distance.

Serah Williams fouled out with a minute left to play, but with an eight-point Badger lead already in tow, it didn’t make much of a difference.

Serah Williams ended the day with 15 points, compared to Taylor Williams 12, but the NU forward greatly outpaced her on the glass with 11 boards, compared to her five.

