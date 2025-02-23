Subscribe
Men’s Golf: Shiels-Donegan’s final round spurs Northwestern to third place at The Prestige

Photo courtesy of Northwestern Athletics
Sophomore Niall Shiels-Donegan attempts a putt at The Prestige at PGA West. Shiels-Donegan scored a team-high and career-high seventh-place tie at the event.
Henry Frieman, Managing Editor
February 23, 2025

Sophomore Niall Shiels-Donegan carded a 7-under par in the final round of The Prestige at PGA West Wednesday, finishing at a career-high tied for seventh place as No. 31 Northwestern took home third place in the event. 

The Wildcats shot a team 11-under, finishing third among the 24 teams participating in the three-day event. Though The University of San Diego took home top honors in both individual and team distinctions, NU finished ahead of juggernauts like No. 6 North Carolina, who finished fifth, and No. 15 Pepperdine, who finished 15th. 

Despite a slow start, earning a 3-over 74 in the first round, Shiels-Donegan recovered quickly, shooting a 2-under 69 in the second round and scoring nine birdies in his final round en route to an overall score of 6-under 207 over 54 holes. 

Following close behind, junior Ethan Tseng finished in a tie for 12th with a 4-under 209 overall score. Tseng’s second round yielded eight birdies as he snagged his best finish of the season. 

Senior Cameron Adam, Clippd’s No. 27-ranked individual golfer in the country, carried a 2-under 69 first-round score en route to a 2-under 211 final score. 

No. 37-ranked junior Daniel Svärd finished in a tie for 68th, shooting a 7-over 220, while freshman Mark Gazi trailed close behind, finishing tied for 78th and scoring an 8-over 221.

While the five golfers competed in the team event in La Quinta, California, a trio of ’Cats also participated in an individual section of the event, held at The Golf Club at Terra Lago in Indio, California. 

Sophomore Archie Finnie and graduate student Aidan Kramer both shot 4-over 220 scores, finishing tied for seventh, while sophomore Jeremy Chen finished 19th with an 11-over 227. 

The ’Cats will spend the next two weeks staving off the cold Evanston weather before they fly  south to Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida to participate in The Hayt from March 8 to 10. 

Email: [email protected] 

X: @HenryFrieman

 

