Lacrosse: Taylor scores six goals, Lapointe turns in hat trick as No. 3 Northwestern smashes Niagara 22-5

Junior attacker Madison Taylor scored six times and sophomore midfielder Taylor Lapointe logged her first career hat trick as No. 3 Northwestern routed Niagara, winning 22-5 in running clock fashion.

Two days removed from suffering their first loss of the season, falling 13-9 to No. 1 Boston College, the Wildcats (3-1, 0-0 Big Ten) attacked with a vengeance, logging 50 shots against the Purple Eagles (1-2, 0-0 MAAC).

“Credit to Niagara, they came in and played hard against us — they’re a great program,” NU coach Kelly Amonte Hiller said. “I think our girls were able to learn as the game went on and figure out the zone, and really put into play what we’ve been working on.”

Though the ’Cats won the first draw, Niagara struck first. Purple Eagles midfielder Avery Olschefskie scored to put the visitors up 1-0. However, it only took 30 seconds for NU to respond after senior midfielder Sam Smith converted a free position goal — Smith’s first of two goals Tuesday.

Spurred by Smith, Taylor and graduate student attacker Niki Miles, the ’Cats launched a 9-1 run over the next 10 minutes, establishing a vice grip on the contest they never relinquished.

Taylor scored four of her six goals within the game’s opening 11 minutes. The star who entered the season with high expectations — and was named the No. 1 player in Inside Lacrosse’s preseason rankings — has, so far, lived up to the hype. Averaging five goals per game, Taylor has been an effective primary option following the departures of Izzy Scane and Erin Coykendall, who both graduated last year.

“(Her scoring ability) is pretty elite,” Amonte Hiller said. “She just has incredible body control … She just finds the gaps and other people find her. She’s done a great job.”

NU logged 15 shots on goal in the first frame alone. Miles contributed two of her three assists and a goal during that stretch.

Miles, a graduate transfer from Penn, has played key minutes in the incipient stages of the season.

“It’s an extremely special group and a special thing Kelly and (assistant coach Scott Hiller) have built here,” Miles said. “I’m just really grateful for every day, even just practices and hanging out in the locker room — it’s a very special place.”

With just under five minutes remaining in the second quarter, Lapointe lined up from the 8-meter and converted a free position shot, stretching the ’Cats lead to 14-4 and forcing a running clock.

Lapointe, who scored a goal against Boston College on Sunday and another in NU’s 23-3 blowout against Canisius last week, carried out the Lake Show flag during the ’Cats’ player introductions on Sunday.

Amonte Hiller said the flag bearer is decided based on the player’s effort in practice and role as a leader on the team. Tuesday’s carrier was senior midfielder Hannah Johnson.

On the field, meanwhile, Lapointe frequently found herself open, converting three goals on five shots and tallying an assist. Amonte Hiller said she’s “really taken advantage” of her opportunities.

“I’ve really dialed in on my mindset,” Lapointe said. “(I’m) focusing on preparing myself in the best way possible, so that when I do get an opportunity, I can go out there and be the best I can be.”

NU’s three goalkeepers — graduate student Delaney Sweitzer, redshirt sophomore Fran Argentieri and senior Cara Nugent — all saw time between the pipes Tuesday. Sweitzer made two saves and allowed four goals, while Argentieri made three saves and only allowed one goal. Nugent did not face a shot on goal.

Amonte Hiller said the game plan was to give each goalie equal time and added that the team is assessing who will start on a game-by-game basis.

Graduate student attacker Riley Campbell took a knock midway through the first quarter and did not return to the game. However, she was walking and active in the postgame huddle — Amonte Hiller said she thinks Campbell will be fine.

Following their win over Niagara, the ’Cats will host Colorado at Ryan Fieldhouse Friday. The first draw is slated for 6 p.m. Lapointe said a blowout win like Tuesday’s only strengthens the energy in the practices leading up to the next game.

“I think it really puts a fire in everyone’s butt,” Lapointe said. “When we play these other games throughout the week, it really prepares us to be the best team we are.”

