Q&A: Emmy Award-winning Prof. Craig Duff brings journalism skills to Chicago theatre scene with ‘Macbeth’

With a resume that spans working with CNN, TIME and The New York Times, Medill Prof. Craig Duff has seemingly done it all. In January 2012, he started at Northwestern as a journalism professor, while continuing his passion for acting along the way.

Duff is part of the Advisory Board for Invictus Theater Company. Aside from performing in its recent production — he acted in Windy City Playhouse’s “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” which ran from October to December.

Adapted and directed by Chicago-based theatre guru Sarafina Vecchio, “Macbeth” is a Shakespearean tragedy following a Scottish general whose encounter with a mysterious prophecy sets him on a path of ambition and power. Duff took on three roles: Lennox, Seyton and Actor 1.

Duff said coming to Medill was “a natural sort of evolution” of his career. A faculty member for over 13 years, he now teaches courses on video reporting and advanced documentary.

The Daily sat down with Duff to discuss his acting history and what he learned during his time starring in “Macbeth.”

This interview has been lightly edited for brevity and clarity.

The Daily: Tell me about your background in theatre. What experiences led you to perform in your most recent play “Macbeth?”

Prof. Duff: When I was a kid, I would turn the basement of our house in rural Ohio into a theatre. As a sophomore in college, until my mid-20s, I was involved in about 25 different productions, both in university and the local playhouse.

During the pandemic, I started doing 10-week courses in Shakespeare and — by accident — I had tickets to go see “Julius Caesar” at Invictus Theater Company, that ended up being canceled due to a wave of the virus. With not enough actors to do the show, they asked if I was one, and I said, “Well, yeah.” They mentioned a class happening in January, which was where we did Macbeth for the first time. I’ve sort of emerged from this thinking, “This is fun, I want to do more of this.” I had my first audition after 35 years, cast as the lead in “Measure for Measure,” which is one of Shakespeare’s late comedies.

The Daily: What drew you to audition for “Macbeth”?

Prof. Duff: There’s great poetry in the script, lots of scary things and amazing characters in it. If you look at all the couples in the Shakespeare canon, Macbeth and Lady Macbeth probably have the best marriage, even though it goes completely off the rails. There’s lots of great lines, and this particular production was very big, very vigorous and very intense.

The Daily: How do you think your career influences your approach to storytelling through acting now, compared to when you were a teenager?

Prof. Duff: (Acting) has a lot to do with listening, as much as it does talking. It’s not just spouting lines and saying them the right way. That’s something I developed as a skill as a journalist and storyteller for a number of years: listening to people and understanding where they’re coming from. What we teach here in Medill has really helped me now doing this kind of work on stage. I’m listening more actively, and that’s what informs a lot about how successfully I can embody a character.

The Daily: Now that the play is over, what’s next for you in acting?

Prof. Duff: I’m working on finding a way to take what I do and what I’ve been doing in this incredible career I’ve had in journalism and video storytelling and bring that to the stage.

It is really special to have these places in a world where everything now is digitized, mediated, and now artificial intelligence is coming in and taking part in storytelling. I want to back up and say, “Let’s get back together in a room and tell stories to each other.”

