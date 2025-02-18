Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

NU student codes Dine On Campus alternative

Illustration by Isabel Su
NUFood has been averaging 100 users a day, its founder Aiden Lee said.
Melody Xu, Assistant Campus Editor
February 18, 2025

If there’s one thing McCormick sophomore Aiden Lee said he could change about Northwestern’s dining, it was the Dine On Campus app. It felt like it took 30 seconds of loading just to pull up a menu, and there was no way to “favorite” dishes, Lee said.

So Lee did.

Lee said he grabbed the data that Dine On Campus utilizes and coded a program that lists menus in a way he found to be more intuitive. After it caught on among his friends, Lee said he turned it into a web app: NUFood.

“Honestly, the reason it started was, I’m a person that loves to know the food that I like and where it is,” Lee said.

Depending on the time of day, NUFood will show the appropriate breakfast, lunch or dinner menu, Lee said — which sounds simple. However, Dine On Campus defaults to breakfast regardless of time. 

NUFood also allows users to “favorite” dishes and keep tabs on when they show up at mealtime. Lee said his app also fixes the issue of extended loading time that users face while operating the Dine On Campus app.

NUFood has been averaging 100 users a day, Lee said.

The web app has seen increased popularity after Lee debuted NUFood on LinkedIn, where he said 400 users viewed the site in a day. He then posted it on the Reddit forum r/Northwestern — from before someone else posted a screenshot of the Reddit post and shared it on the campus social media app Fizz.

“The response has been a lot more than I thought,” Lee said. “I don’t have (Fizz). I had no clue that that happened until a friend told me.”

Lee said he has some more ideas for NUFood features, though they have been on the back burner. In the meantime, he has had a couple of startup companies reach out for job interviews, he said. 

McCormick sophomore Jonathan Schiff is Lee’s friend, and he said he uses NUFood a few times a week. 

“Now, if I have time to be choosing any dining hall I want to go to, it’s a lot easier to look through NUFood,” Schiff said. “It’s quick. It really takes no mental effort.”

McCormick sophomore Sawyer Madison, Lee’s roommate, also said that Dine On Campus was a “pain in the neck.” It was something he noticed but never verbalized until Lee’s idea.

Now, Madison said he’s witnessed Lee become passionate about a project that once spawned for the purpose of his friends.

“I know that he’s really enjoyed doing something that actually has users and real use cases, like Northwestern students are actually using it,” Madison said. “It’s more than just a silly computer science project.”

Email: [email protected] 

X: @_melodyxu

Related Stories:

Norris composting initiatives make dining greener 

NU dining workers demand new contract benefits as negotiations begin 

NU Dining wins FARE’s Best Campus Dining award

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Campus
For more details or instructions to apply for summer aid, students should visit the Summer Session page or speak with a financial aid counselor.
Northwestern updates Summer 2025 financial aid policies, tightens grant eligibility
Dr. Maryann Mason mentioned that in certain counties, data cells with fewer than six cases were withheld to protect privacy. For instance, Putnam County shows no reported cases of homicide or suicide on the dashboard.
Feinberg and Illinois Department of Public Health launch dashboard on violent deaths, firearm injuries
Vittert's show "On Balance" recently moved to prime time.
Medill alum and NewsNation anchor Leland Vittert uses ‘Midwest sensibility’ to tell stories
Research Roundup: More brain regions involved in speech, synthetic neuron that mimics human sensory system
Research Roundup: More brain regions involved in speech, synthetic neuron that mimics human sensory system
Three couples share how they met and how they’re celebrating Valentine’s day.
Northwestern couples share their unique love stories on Valentine’s Day
The NSF, a federal agency that funds research in all non-medical fields, has been a historic contributor to NU.
U.S. Senate identifies $15 million worth of NSF grants to NU ‘promoting DEI’
More in Latest Stories
Graduate student forward Taylor Williams dribbles the ball in game earlier this season.
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 69, Rutgers 59
Graduate student guard Ty Berry celebrates after a made 3-pointer Sunday. Berry contributed 23 points in Northwestern’s 68-64 loss to Nebraska.
Men’s Basketball: Martinelli and Berry’s 46 points weren’t enough in Northwestern’s 68-64 loss to Nebraska
Graduate student guard Ty Berry stares down opposing defenders after one of his four first-half three-pointers.
Men’s Basketball: Northwestern concedes huge comeback, falls 68-64 to Nebraska
Graduate student 157-pounder Trevor Chumbley competes in a dual earlier this season.
Wrestling: ’Cats fall flat in dual season finale at No. 3 Iowa
Senior Felix Nordby in a match last season. Nordby registered two singles wins, including the clinching victory against IU Indianapolis, and a doubles win Saturday.
Men’s Tennis: Northwestern returns to winning ways with 7-0 sweeps over Illinois State, IU Indianapolis
Northwestern baseball players high-five after a game last season.
Northwestern captures series victory in opening weekend against Long Beach State