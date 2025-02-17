Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Rapid Recap: Northwestern 69, Rutgers 59

Daily file photo by Henry Frieman
Graduate student forward Taylor Williams dribbles the ball in game earlier this season.
Audrey Pachuta, Sports Editor
February 17, 2025

With both Northwestern and Rutgers jockeying for a chance to play in the Big Ten Tournament, Monday’s East Coast showdown held major implications for two teams who have struggled to  break into the top 15 in a fierce conference field this season. 

The Wildcats (9-15, 2-11 Big Ten) got off to a hot start, racing out to a 25-point first quarter and extending their advantage to a game-high 16 points early on in the second frame en route to a 69-59 win.

Coach Joe McKeown’s squad thrived in transition early on, leaving the Scarlet Knights (10-16, 2-13 Big Ten) scrambling. 

But as the tempo increased, the ’Cats couldn’t retain the dominance they displayed in the opening 10 minutes. What started as a smooth offensive execution began to falter, and by the final minutes of the half, their rhythm was off-kilter.

With just under two minutes to go, junior guard Caroline Lau found herself scrambling through a chaotic possession. After dishing the ball to freshman forward Tayla Thomas from under the basket, Thomas’s airballed attempt was grabbed by junior guard Melannie Daley, whose quick pass back to Lau led to another miss, which clanked off the front of the rim. 

Lau fought for the rebound, only for her follow-up to be swatted away. The series of frantic missed opportunities allowed Rutgers to seize momentum as it cut what had been a convincing NU lead down to just five points less than a minute later. 

The ’Cats hit just one of their final 12 attempts to close out the half, but they still managed to hold on to a nine-point lead heading into the break.

After halftime, NU and its opponents played a neck-and-neck third quarter, with the Scarlet Knights barely pulling ahead with 16 points in the period, compared to NU’s 15. 

With both teams facing significant foul trouble as the clock wound down, NU capitalized on late trips to the charity stripes to shore up the victory.

Here are three takeaways from NU’s road win over Rutgers Monday: 

1. Dominant first quarter sets the tone early

After Monday’s opening 10 minutes, NU was on pace for a 100-point game, pouring in 25 points — the team’s highest-scoring quarter of the season.

Even with shifted travel plans and the challenges posed by unexpected wintry weather on the East Coast, McKeown’s group arrived ready to compete from the opening tip. The ’Cats hit the ground running, forcing five turnovers in just three minutes of game time and converting them into 10 points quick points to start the game.

In the opening quarter, Northwestern thrived in transition, creating fast-break opportunities off Scarlet Knight miscues and pushing the pace in a way that’s not typically their style.

2. NU overcomes late game foul trouble

With just over six minutes left to play in the second half, senior forward Caileigh Walsh earned her fourth foul of the game and joined Lau and graduate student forward Taylor Williams on the bench. 

At that point, the Scarlet Knights had cut the deficit to just five points — the closest they had come since the first quarter. 

But the ’Cats weren’t the other ones facing foul trouble late in the contest — three Rutgers players had also racked up four personals and one more had three. 

After sitting out for a few minutes, all three NU players checked back in as the visitors relied on the connection between Lau and Williams on three consecutive possessions to help extend their lead back to double digits with 2:47 left to play. 

No NU players fouled out in the game’s closing minutes. 

3. The road ahead

Following a rare conference win over Rutgers, NU will return home for its first of its final three regular season games against No. 21 Maryland Thursday. 

Though their victory in Piscataway kept them in contention for a Big Ten Tournament bid, the ’Cats will need to win at least one more game down the stretch to keep their postseason hopes alive. 

NU’s best shot at another victory may come on the road Sunday against Wisconsin. 

The Badgers have struggled in conference play, recording just three Big Ten wins this season — two of which came against teams the ‘Cats have also defeated, Penn State and Rutgers.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @AudreyPachuta

 

Related Stories:

Rapid Recap: Purdue 75, Northwestern 60

Women’s Basketball: Northwestern breaks 9-game losing streak, nabs first conference win over Penn State

Rapid Recap: Northwestern 69, Penn State 63

 

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Latest Stories
For more details or instructions to apply for summer aid, students should visit the Summer Session page or speak with a financial aid counselor.
Northwestern updates Summer 2025 financial aid policies, tightens grant eligibility
Graduate student guard Ty Berry celebrates after a made 3-pointer Sunday. Berry contributed 23 points in Northwestern’s 68-64 loss to Nebraska.
Men’s Basketball: Martinelli and Berry’s 46 points weren’t enough in Northwestern’s 68-64 loss to Nebraska
Graduate student guard Ty Berry stares down opposing defenders after one of his four first-half three-pointers.
Men’s Basketball: Northwestern concedes huge comeback, falls 68-64 to Nebraska
Dr. Maryann Mason mentioned that in certain counties, data cells with fewer than six cases were withheld to protect privacy. For instance, Putnam County shows no reported cases of homicide or suicide on the dashboard.
Feinberg and Illinois Department of Public Health launch dashboard on violent deaths, firearm injuries
Graduate student 157-pounder Trevor Chumbley competes in a dual earlier this season.
Wrestling: ’Cats fall flat in dual season finale at No. 3 Iowa
Senior Felix Nordby in a match last season. Nordby registered two singles wins, including the clinching victory against IU Indianapolis, and a doubles win Saturday.
Men’s Tennis: Northwestern returns to winning ways with 7-0 sweeps over Illinois State, IU Indianapolis
More in Sports
Northwestern baseball players high-five after a game last season.
Northwestern captures series victory in opening weekend against Long Beach State
Graduate student goalkeeper Delaney Sweitzer — a transfer from Syracuse — made her season debut against No. 1 Boston College Saturday.
Lack of team cohesion proves fatal in No. 2 Northwestern’s 13-9 loss to No. 1 Boston College
Graduate student Chloe Wellings races last fall.
Cross Country: Two Wildcats near program record with efforts at David Hemery Valentine Invitational
Junior attacker Madison Taylor takes the ball toward the goal in No. 2 Northwestern’s Saturday loss to No. 1 Boston College.
Lacrosse: No. 2 Northwestern drops its first home game since 2020, falls 13-9 to No. 1 Boston College
Sophomore pitcher Riley Grudzielanek pitches the ball in a game last season.
Softball: Northwestern drops three games to ranked opponents as Drohan experiments with lineup
Junior forward Nick Martinelli drives towards the basket in Northwestern's Sunday loss to Nebraska.
Rapid Recap: Nebraska 68, Northwestern 64
More in Women's Basketball
NBA and WNBA logos sit at center of screen with two players flanking each side of them.
By the Numbers: ’Cats in professional basketball leagues around the world
Graduate student forward Taylor Williams dribbles the ball in a game earlier this season
Rapid Recap: Purdue 75, Northwestern 60
Junior guard Caroline Lau takes the ball toward the basket in Northwestern’s win over Penn State Sunday. Lau leads the Big Ten with 5.9 assists per game.
Women’s Basketball: Northwestern breaks 9-game losing streak, nabs first conference win over Penn State
Junior guard Melannie Daley prepares to shoot in the mid-range in Northwestern's Sunday win over Penn State.
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 69, Penn State 63
Sophomore guard Casey Harter shoots a 3-pointer in a game earlier this season.
Women’s Basketball: Casey Harter’s dedication fuels sophomore year progression
Junior guard Melannie Daley shoots a midrange jumper in a game earlier this year.
Rapid Recap: Illinois 73, Northwestern 60