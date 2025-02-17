Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Men’s Basketball: Martinelli and Berry’s 46 points weren’t enough in Northwestern’s 68-64 loss to Nebraska

Henry Frieman/The Daily Northwestern
Graduate student guard Ty Berry celebrates after a made 3-pointer Sunday. Berry contributed 23 points in Northwestern’s 68-64 loss to Nebraska.
Audrey Pachuta, Sports Editor
February 17, 2025

After Northwestern’s Feb. 4 victory over USC, coach Chris Collins underscored the necessity of aggressive shooting as his team faced the challenge of adjusting to life without two key starters.

That night, junior forward Nick Martinelli picked up much of the slack, firing off 25 shots and making 11 — a heavy workload for an already dominant player stepping into a larger leadership role.

But when the Wildcats (13-13, 4-11 Big Ten) squared off against Nebraska Sunday, their early offensive firepower wasn’t enough to stave off a late Cornhuskers (17-9, 7-8 Big Ten) surge.

Despite racking up 72 attempted shots, NU watched as a 20-point lead dissolved in the face of Nebraska’s relentless second-half rally, ultimately losing 68-64.

Martinelli and graduate student guard Ty Berry were the lone bright spots, each contributing 23 points on a combined 43 shot attempts — just two fewer than the entire visiting offense.

“If you play us, you’re gonna stay on Nick, and you’re gonna stay on Ty,” Collins said of his two leading scorers postgame.

With Berry on pace to surpass his career-high of 26 points — already at 23 with over 15 minutes remaining — he abruptly stopped shooting after the 14:31 mark. 

“I think they were more aware in the second half,” Berry said. “They did a good job of closing out and knowing where I was.”

Unfortunately for the ’Cats, the rest of the team struggled to contribute in his stead. Four players besides Martinelli and Berry managed to get on the scoreboard, with freshman guard Angelo Ciaravino’s six points leading the way among the auxiliary production.

This loss marked the third game since junior guard Justin Mullins and sophomore guard Jordan Clayton were thrust into starting roles.

While both had shown flashes of promise earlier this month — Mullins scoring double digits in back-to-back games against USC and Washington, and Clayton stepping up as the primary ball handler after the team’s season-ending injury crisis — it wasn’t enough. Without additional support from the bench, NU’s once-commanding lead slipped through their fingers.

In the team’s most recent loss at Oregon, freshman guard K.J. Windham posted a career night, racking up 20 points in his most playing time of NU’s Big Ten slate.

Against Nebraska, however, Mullins, Clayton and Windham combined for just four points — equivalent to their total number of turnovers.

22 of NU’s 28 second-half points came from the hands of Berry and Martinelli as the Cornhuskers more than doubled their first-half production in the final 20 minutes.

“We can talk about turnovers and missing shots and all that, but our defense wasn’t where it needed to be in the second half, and that’s why we lost,” Collins said. “We had some really critical breakdowns on simple ball screen actions where we didn’t talk through switches.”

Collins attributed much of the defensive collapse to his young rotation’s lack of experience, noting that while NU’s defense plays closest to its own bench in the first half — allowing for real-time coaching and adjustments — it must rely more heavily on instinct in the second half, where fewer instructions can be relayed.

“Part of that’s having guys that have never played in these games,” Collins said. “But obviously it’s on me and our staff to be able to coach these guys up, to have them perform under pressure, because this is who we have right now.”

Email: [email protected]

X: @AudreyPachuta

 

Related Stories:

Men’s Basketball: Northwestern concedes huge comeback, falls 68-64 to Nebraska

Rapid Recap: Nebraska 68, Northwestern 64

Rapid Recap: Oregon 81, Northwestern 75

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Latest Stories
Graduate student guard Ty Berry stares down opposing defenders after one of his four first-half three-pointers.
Men’s Basketball: Northwestern concedes huge comeback, falls 68-64 to Nebraska
Graduate student 157-pounder Trevor Chumbley competes in a dual earlier this season.
Wrestling: ’Cats fall flat in dual season finale at No. 3 Iowa
Senior Felix Nordby in a match last season. Nordby registered two singles wins, including the clinching victory against IU Indianapolis, and a doubles win Saturday.
Men’s Tennis: Northwestern returns to winning ways with 7-0 sweeps over Illinois State, IU Indianapolis
Northwestern baseball players high-five after a game last season.
Northwestern captures series victory in opening weekend against Long Beach State
Graduate student goalkeeper Delaney Sweitzer — a transfer from Syracuse — made her season debut against No. 1 Boston College Saturday.
Lack of team cohesion proves fatal in No. 2 Northwestern’s 13-9 loss to No. 1 Boston College
Many dancers' backlit silhouettes contrast against a red-lit backdrop.
NU’s Reflections Repertory Company performs debut ballet show ‘Sparks Fly’
More in Men's Basketball
Junior forward Nick Martinelli drives towards the basket in Northwestern's Sunday loss to Nebraska.
Rapid Recap: Nebraska 68, Northwestern 64
NBA and WNBA logos sit at center of screen with two players flanking each side of them.
By the Numbers: ’Cats in professional basketball leagues around the world
Graduate student guard Ty Berry directs traffic in a game earlier this season. Berry led all Northwestern scorers with 23 points in the team's Tuesday loss to Oregon.
Rapid Recap: Oregon 81, Northwestern 75
Junior forward Nick Martinelli drives to the basket in a game earlier this season.
Rapid Recap: Washington 76, Northwestern 71
Junior forward Nick Martinelli pushes through his defender’s hand as he looks for a scoring opportunity.
Captured: Martinelli shines as Northwestern triumphs over USC 77-75
Junior forward Nick Martinelli and graduate student center Keenan Fitzmorris talk after a whistle during Northwestern’s Tuesday win over USC.
Men’s Basketball: Northwestern dominates on the glass in 77-75 win over USC
More in Sports
Graduate student Chloe Wellings races last fall.
Two Wildcats near program record with efforts at David Hemery Valentine Invitational
Junior attacker Madison Taylor takes the ball toward the goal in No. 2 Northwestern’s Saturday loss to No. 1 Boston College.
Lacrosse: No. 2 Northwestern drops its first home game since 2020, falls 13-9 to No. 1 Boston College
Sophomore pitcher Riley Grudzielanek pitches the ball in a game last season.
Softball: Northwestern drops three games to ranked opponents as Drohan experiments with lineup
Redshirt freshman 285-pounder Dirk Morley celebrates after a comeback 15-14 win against Wisconsin’s Gannon Rosenfeld.
Wrestling: Senior Night, Cysewski sendoff show brotherhood in win over Wisconsin
Senior catcher Bennett Markinson practices his swing before an at-bat last season. The catcher led Northwestern with a .337 batting average.
Baseball: Northwestern looks to turn the page on dismal 2024 season
Graduate student forward Taylor Williams dribbles the ball in a game earlier this season
Rapid Recap: Purdue 75, Northwestern 60