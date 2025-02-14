Subscribe
The Daily Northwestern
Sparks fly: NU students make matches for one another to celebrate Valentine's Day

Siri Reddy/The Daily Northwestern
Communication junior Ananya Paul said Studio 22 aimed to ignite sparks between matches in this year’s Live Dating Show.
Eunice Lee, Reporter
February 14, 2025

Through live dating shows and matchmaking parties, some Northwestern students are helping to set each other up this Valentine’s Day, spreading the love on campus. 

Communication junior Ananya Paul, a co-host of Studio 22’s Live Dating Show, said she is excited to help bring love to life.

“We’re trying to bring back the traditional dating lifestyle,” Paul said. “There’s just something so special about that cute moment when you’re not meeting through the dating apps.”

Paul started the Live Dating Show last year, she said, inspired by the reality TV show “Jewish Matchmaking.” Participants fill out a form prior to the event, and hosts determine pairings based on the responses. During the event, hosts reveal the pairs, and their compatibility is tested through a Q&A session on stage.

Last year, four couples emerged out of 56 matches on the show, Paul said. This year, Paul said she hopes that even more matches find a spark, encouraged by the games and interactive elements for audience members the two hosts added to the dating show.

Paul’s co-host, Communication senior Goldie Beck, echoed this sentiment, saying she thinks matches will be compatible because she and Paul paired them based on personality, and some matches even requested each other. 

“I actually think some good stuff could come out of this, and besides love — obviously, I’m looking for love — I’m looking for people mostly to be entertained and just have a fun time and remember that dating should never be that serious,” Beck said.

Communication senior Sophia Gambill is also participating in matchmaking in honor of Valentine’s Day. She said she and her friends looked forward to Indigo Social’s Mystery Match Affair on Thursday. Attendees filled out a questionnaire that Indigo Social members used to matchmake, and pairs found out the identity of their match at midnight during the event at Rizzo’s Bar & Inn.

Gambill said she initially thought the matchmaking part of the event was “silly,” but she realized it could be a fun way to make friends. Gambill added that as a senior, it is hard to meet new people organically.

“It’s fun to just have a way to meet someone that you wouldn’t normally just interact with in your classes or your clubs or day-to-day life,” Gambill said. “It’s always a good way to realize that Northwestern’s a lot bigger than we might think it is on a day-to-day basis, and then have a new name to a new face to see around campus.”

Gambill added that “Valentine’s Day can be fun in a lot of ways,” and even if nothing comes of the matchmaking events, they provide fun experiences and memories with friends.

For Beck, hosting Studio 22’s matchmaking show allowed her to celebrate Valentine’s Day while being single and keep things interesting among NU students.

“I figured if I’m still gonna be single during this holiday, I might as well make a mess for everyone else and spice things up,” Beck said. “Last year, I fled. I actually fled and flew home to be with family during Valentine’s Day because I couldn’t face it at this school. This year, instead of flight, I’m choosing to fight. So this is how I’m fighting.”

Email: [email protected] 

