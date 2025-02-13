Best of Evanston: From Christopher Nolan to Jake Johnson, these are the celebrities who have called Evanston home

From filmmakers to comedians, Evanston is the birthplace of several prominent pop culture figures.

Here’s a look at a few celebrities who have called Evanston home at some point in their lives:

Seth Meyers (Communication ’96):

The comedian and NBC talk show host was born in Evanston Hospital and graduated from Northwestern in 1996 with a Radio/Television/Film degree. Though Seth Meyers grew up in Michigan and New Hampshire, he has spoken fondly of his undergraduate experience in Evanston.

After leaving Evanston, Meyers joined the cast at “Saturday Night Live” in 2001 and later became a co-head writer on the show in 2006. In 2014, he began hosting his talk show, “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” which is now in its 12th season.

Christopher Nolan:

Christopher Nolan has become a household name in Hollywood. The blockbuster filmmaker and director is known best for “The Dark Knight” trilogy, “Memento,” “Inception,” “Interstellar,” “Dunkirk” and, most recently, “Oppenheimer,” for which he received two Academy Awards and a Golden Globe.

Growing up, the London native and his two brothers spent their summers in Evanston, the hometown of their mother, Christina Jensen.

At the end of 2024, Nolan announced that his next film would be an adaptation of Homer’s epic poem, “The Odyssey,” starring Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya and Anne Hathaway, among others. The film is set to release in the summer of 2026.

Jake Johnson:

Actor Jake Johnson was born in Evanston in 1978. Throughout his childhood, he lived on the corner of Forest and Hinman Avenues and attended Evanston Township High School.

He is best known for starring as Nick Miller alongside Zooey Deschanel on the sitcom “New Girl.” Johnson also voiced Peter B. Parker in “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” appeared in the film “21 Jump Street,” and has been a part of several music videos and comedy films.

Patrick Stump:

Patrick Stump is a singer, songwriter, musician and record producer best known for being the lead vocalist and guitarist of the rock band Fall Out Boy. Billboard has described Stump as “one of the best voices in pop-punk.” He was born in Evanston in 1984 and grew up in Glenview.

Bill Murray:

Bill Murray is an actor and comedian who gained prominence for his work on “Saturday Night Live,” for which he won an Emmy award. Murray is known for his roles in the films “Groundhog Day” and “Ghostbusters,” as well as his collaborations with director Wes Anderson. He was born in Evanston in 1950 and attended high school in Wilmette.

Elizabeth McGovern:

Elizabeth McGovern was born in Evanston in 1961. The actress has been nominated for several awards, including three Golden Globe Awards and an Academy Award. Her career includes roles in “Downton Abbey,” “Ragtime,” and “Once Upon a Time in America.”

Kate Baldwin:

Kate Baldwin is a Broadway actress and concert artist who has previously starred alongside Gavin Creel, Bette Midler, and David Hyde Pierce. She received a Tony award for her role in the revival of “Hello, Dolly!” She was born in Evanston in 1975.

Sean Evans:

Sean Evans, the co-creator and host of the YouTube series “Hot Ones,” was born in Evanston and attended Crystal Lake Central High School. “Hot Ones” has amassed millions of views across episodes and notable guests include Pedro Pascal, Jennifer Lawrence, Ariana Grande and Conan O’Brien.

Email: [email protected]

Related Stories:

— Ten famous alumni you didn’t realize went to Northwestern

— NU alum Brian d’Arcy James talks Broadway, upcoming concert

— Spotlight on ‘Spotlight’: Brian d’Arcy James’ Broadway odyssey arrives in Hollywood