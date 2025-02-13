Northwestern announces Steve Carell as 2025 commencement speaker

Northwestern announced that award-winning actor Steve Carell will be the commencement speaker at the University’s 167th annual Commencement, according to a Thursday press release.

Carell is perhaps best known for his roles in several beloved television shows, including “The Office” and “The Morning Show,” and films “Bruce Almighty,” “Anchorman: The Legend of Rob Burgundy,” “Crazy, Stupid Love” and “Date Night.”

Aside from his prolific acting career, Carell is also the father to two NU students: Annie Carell (School of Communication ‘23) and Communication junior Johnny Carell.

“I’m thrilled to be speaking at Northwestern’s commencement this year,” Carell said in the press release. “My speech’s theme will be ‘The Importance of Lowering Expectations,’ which for these graduates, should start with my speech.”

From getting his start in comedy at Chicago’s Second City to his recent Broadway debut in 2024, Carell’s impressive acting career has demonstrated his “gift for amplifying the human condition and putting us more in touch with our own shared humanity,” the press release said.

Carell is also slated to receive an honorary degree of Doctor of Arts at the ceremony, which will occur on June 15. The complete class of honorary degree recipients will be announced in the coming days.

“Steve Carell is an absolute treasure, and I am thrilled he will be our commencement speaker,” President Michael Schill said in the press release. “Steve is such a versatile actor, who brings humor and humanity to every role, from ‘The Office’ to ‘The Morning Show’ and his recent work on Broadway. I cannot wait to hear him address our Class of 2025.”

