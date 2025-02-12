Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

By the Numbers: ’Cats in professional basketball leagues around the world

Illustration by Danny O’Grady
Northwestern may have never made a deep run in the NCAA tournament, but it has still produced numerous notable professional basketball players.
Danny O’Grady, Design Ediotr
February 12, 2025

Northwestern first fielded a men’s basketball team more than 120 years ago in 1904. Seventy-seven years later, NU established a women’s team in 1981. In that time, the two programs have been to a combined 11 NCAA tournaments, although they have yet to advance past the second round.

While NU has never made a deep NCAA tournament run, it has a legacy of standout players who have gone on to play basketball professionally across the world. Today, there are NU alumni playing professional basketball at the highest leagues in the United States and internationally.

The Daily dug into the accomplishments of Wildcats in professional basketball leagues, displayed through early February 2025.

Twenty-three NU alumni actively play professional basketball. They are spread across 14 leagues around the world. The B. League in Japan has four Wildcats, the most of any league. The player with the most professional league experience is John Shurna (SESP 2012), who has played 369 professional games. Seven of the 23 players — just over 30% — transferred to a different school to finish their collegiate career. Out of all the players, Vic Law (SESP 2019) is averaging the most points in the 2024-2025 season with 15.75.

Northwestern’s 23 active professional basketball players are spread across 12 countries around the world. Just over a quarter of them — six in total — remained in the United States. The average distance of each player’s most recent home arena to Welsh-Ryan Arena is 6,373 kilometers. The furthest player from Evanston is Law, playing 11,574 kilometers away in Okinawa, Japan. Nia Coffey (SESP 2017) is the only player less than 1,000 kilometers away in Atlanta.

Out of all former Big Ten West schools, Minnesota has produced the most NBA and WNBA players of all time at 60 total players. Meanwhile, Iowa has produced the most WNBA players at 16, with some big names like Caitlin Clark. NU has produced the least total NBA and WNBA players at only 22.

The most common position for NU alums playing professionally is forward, followed by guard, then center. These numbers are not surprising or specific to NU’s program, given that each roster needs more forwards and guards than centers.

A dream roster of NU alums past and present, based on professional experience by the number of professional games played, would see Evan Eschmeyer as the center; Don Adams and Coffey as forwards; and Billy McKinney and Rex Walters as guards. With professional careers ranging from 1971 to the present and a combined 1,704 games under their belts, this theoretical roster would have played an average of around 340 games and scored an average of almost 2,300 points each in professional leagues — almost seven points per player per game.

These alumni were selected based on their contributions to Northwestern’s basketball programs as well as their statistics in professional leagues. Both men and women were included to showcase alumni from each program. Also, legacy players were included to give examples of past success stories from the programs. All in all, these players make up some of the best to have played for Northwestern’s two basketball teams.

Email: [email protected]
X: @DannyMOGrady04

Related Stories:
By the Numbers: Past and Present Wildcats in the NFL
By the Numbers: 7 of Illinois’s most prominent universities compared
Men’s Basketball: What transfer guard Jalen Leach will bring to Northwestern

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Data Visualization
Seven people surround another cast member, who wears a denim jumper and holds a piece of paper in the air as they sing.
By the numbers: Splashing through the history of The Dolphin Show
Northwestern only has 10 weeks of instruction, causing classes to move at a faster pace than semester system schools.
Quarter system vs. semester system schools: Breaks edition
Northwestern offers over 80 cities across the world for study abroad programs
Oh, the places students can go: An interactive map of study abroad opportunities
Otto Graham and Rashawn Slater stand in front of a Sepia filtered photo of Ryan Field.
By the Numbers: Past and Present Wildcats in the NFL
Highlights from The Daily’s Fall 2024 Campus Poll: Schill approval, voting and student sex habits
Highlights from The Daily’s Fall 2024 Campus Poll: Schill approval, voting and student sex habits
Swae Lee performs as Dillo Day 52’s headliner Saturday night. He followed in the footsteps of the headliners from the prior two years, Dominic Fike and Offset.
By the Numbers: All about Dillo Day through the years
More in Men's Basketball
Graduate student guard Ty Berry directs traffic in a game earlier this season. Berry led all Northwestern scorers with 23 points in the team's Tuesday loss to Oregon.
Rapid Recap: Oregon 81, Northwestern 75
Junior forward Nick Martinelli pushes through his defender’s hand as he looks for a scoring opportunity.
Captured: Martinelli shines as Northwestern triumphs over USC 77-75
Junior forward Nick Martinelli and graduate student center Keenan Fitzmorris talk after a whistle during Northwestern’s Tuesday win over USC.
Men’s Basketball: Northwestern dominates on the glass in 77-75 win over USC
Junior forward Nick Martinelli flips the ball up towards the basket in Northwestern’s 77-75 win over USC. Martinelli collected 27 points and 13 rebounds in the win.
Men’s Basketball: Martinelli’s game-winning floater leads Northwestern to 77-75 victory over USC
Junior guard Justin Mullins celebrates after draining a 3-pointer in Northwestern's win over USC.
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 77, USC 75
Graduate student guard Jalen Leach dribbles the ball up the court in Northwestern’s Saturday loss to No. 17 Wisconsin. Leach recorded 23 points and 7 assists in the loss.
Men’s Basketball: Northwestern rallies around rotated lineup in 75-69 loss to Wisconsin
More in Women's Basketball
Graduate student forward Taylor Williams dribbles the ball in a game earlier this season
Rapid Recap: Purdue 75, Northwestern 60
Junior guard Caroline Lau takes the ball toward the basket in Northwestern’s win over Penn State Sunday. Lau leads the Big Ten with 5.9 assists per game.
Women’s Basketball: Northwestern breaks 9-game losing streak, nabs first conference win over Penn State
Junior guard Melannie Daley prepares to shoot in the mid-range in Northwestern's Sunday win over Penn State.
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 69, Penn State 63
Sophomore guard Casey Harter shoots a 3-pointer in a game earlier this season.
Women’s Basketball: Casey Harter’s dedication fuels sophomore year progression
Junior guard Melannie Daley shoots a midrange jumper in a game earlier this year.
Rapid Recap: Illinois 73, Northwestern 60
Graduate student forward Taylor Williams dribbles the ball up the court in Northwestern’s Sunday loss to No. 16 Michigan State.
No. 16 Michigan State's second-half shooting leads it past Northwestern