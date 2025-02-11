Softball: Northwestern opens its season with three wins at NFCA Division 1 Leadoff Classic

Returning all but two members of its starting lineup from the 2023-2024 season, No. 20 Northwestern aimed to get its season off on the right foot, facing three ranked opponents in five games at the NFCA Division 1 Leadoff Classic in Clearwater, Florida.

The Wildcats came away with a 3-2 record.

In a weekend that saw the returns of graduate student pitcher Lauren Boyd and senior infielder Grace Nieto, NU showed how new additions could enhance last year’s rotation.

In addition to Boyd and Nieto, freshman infielder Kaylie Avvisato slotted into the third spot in the lineup for the final three games, leading the ’Cats offense with nine hits in 16 at-bats, including three extra-base hits.

Boyd started on the mound in NU’s season opener against Kennesaw State, pitching 5.2 innings in her first appearance in 623 days. Junior infielder Kansas Robinson and sophomore outfielder Isabel Cunnea both worked walks in the opening inning, but the ’Cats couldn’t capitalize on the early baserunners to score.

The Owls struck first in that contest, scoring two runs on three hits in the bottom of the first to put the ’Cats in an early hole.

Entering the seventh inning, the game was tied at seven, as Avvisato recorded her first career hit and advanced on a throwing error, allowing sophomore pinch-runner Hannah Cushing to score from second base. NU secured the win in the bottom of the inning after sophomore pitcher Renae Cunningham entered with one out and a runner on base, recording the save.

Later that day, coach Kate Drohan’s group fell 3-0 to No. 15 Missouri. NU recorded just three hits in the loss, with Avvisato collecting all three. Freshman pitcher Riley Grudzielanek pitched the entire contest, conceding only two earned runs over six innings in the defeat.

The ’Cats’ lone ranked win came in a 4-1 victory over No. 8 Duke.

Boyd pitched all seven innings in the win, her most extensive outing since a victory over Iowa on April 2, 2023. Both NU and Duke recorded seven hits, but the ’Cats pulled away with a win thanks to a gritty defense performance.

The Blue Devils’ best chance came in the third inning when three consecutive infield hits allowed them to load the bases with no outs. But Boyd’s dominant performance limited the Blue Devils to just one run, notching back-to-back strikeouts to end the inning. Avvisato again led NU’s offense with three hits, including a double and a triple.

Following the win, the ’Cats were overpowered 12-1 by No. 5 Tennessee. NU’s only run came off a sacrifice fly by sophomore catcher Emma Raye that allowed Robinson to score in the first inning. Cunningham, Grudzielanek and freshman pitcher Emma Blea — making her first career appearance — split time in the circle.

Drohan’s group wrapped up the weekend with a 2-1 win over Southern Mississippi Sunday. Grudzielanek pitched the entire game, giving up just two hits. Senior outfielder Ayana Lindsey hit her first home run since the 2023 season in the victory.

After a successful weekend in Clearwater, the ’Cats will head to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, for five games at the Purple and Gold Challenge, hosted by No. 9 LSU.

