Wirtz Center’s ‘Museum’ shows the range of humanity but gets lost in absurdity

Gabe Hawkins/The Daily Northwestern
Museum guard (Senior MFA student Kyle Ringley) repeatedly scolds patrons taking photos of the displayed artwork.
Lydia Plahn, Theater Critic
February 9, 2025

Keeping track of all the wild characters and costume changes in the Virginia Wadsworth Wirtz Center for the Performing Arts’ production “Museum” is a near-impossible challenge as 40 different characters take the stage, each one more eccentric than the next. 

“Museum,” a 1979 comedy by Tina Howe, centers on an art exhibit’s last day at a fictional museum. 

DSC_8976
Gabe Hawkins/The Daily Northwestern
Three visitors take in the exhibit, “The Broken Silence,” upon entering.

The exhibit, “The Broken Silence,” highlights three artists and their modern, outlandish art. The show’s cast of 18, a combination of Northwestern undergraduate and master of fine arts acting students, play three security guards and 37 patrons of the museum, showing the quirkiness of humanity through larger-than-life characters. 

The show opens with a stunning set, void of actors until a lone security guard takes the stage. Soon after, a hip, young photographer arrives at the exhibit determined to photograph the art. The first couple minutes are completely silent as the photographer dramatically struggles to set up his camera and tripod in silence, just for the security guard to tell him that the museum does not allow people to photograph the art.

Interactions and comedic moments like this one are the heart of the show. “Museum’s” humor is largely physical, driven by outlandish gestures, over-the-top characters and comedic voices. These choices give the show an improvised feel, as some of the deliveries are so ludicrous and zany that it seems impossible to be rehearsed. 

Communication MFA student Kyle Ringley, who plays the main security guard, never misses with his comedic deliveries. Additionally, Communication MFA student Sharon Miles, who plays three roles, is a powerhouse who is never overshadowed by the various actions occurring on stage.

This production mostly finds laughs but at other times becomes so caught up in absurdity that it struggles to maintain humor. Because the show does not have a linear — or really any — plot, the show drags, and the foolishness of the characters feels exaggerated instead of enduring. 

“Museum” is primarily held together by the ability of the actors to transform seamlessly from one of the 40 characters to another. With so many different costumes, personas and wigs for each actor to wear every night, one might expect little slips where characters blend together, but not once does that happen.

The costuming by Josie Everett adds fun and whimsy. The actors are adorned with big collared shirts, plaid suits, heeled leather boots and stunning dresses. These costumes feel like they themselves could be a museum exhibit about the 1970s, a testament to Evertt’s clear vision. Not one bracelet or hairstyle feels forgotten; everything looks perfectly curated.

At its core, “Museum” is a 90-minute allusion to life itself. The show hints that we are all — like the patrons of this fictionalized museum —  just living our lives with no idea what is going on. Like the characters, we fall in love, name-drop, steal things and break down all in the name of trying to figure it out. 

But at many points, “Museum” seems to lose this focus and leaves the audience with more questions than messages or themes, causing me to wonder if such heightened levels of absurdity was the best directorial choice. 

“Museum” runs at the Wirtz Center through Feb. 16, offering an interesting but unfocused commentary on life through art.

 

Email: [email protected]

X: @LydiaPlahn13

Jewish Theatre Ensemble’s ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ dazzles with music, wows any crowd

By the numbers: Splashing through the history of The Dolphin Show

NU’s premier improv sports group Overtime adds competition to comedy

 

