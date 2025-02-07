Jewish Theatre Ensemble’s ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ dazzles with music, wows any crowd

Even if you have never heard of the Tony Award-winning “Jesus Christ Superstar” and every biblical reference in the show flies over your head, the Jewish Theatre Ensemble’s production of the musical is worth your time solely for the music.

The music, full of electric guitar solos and gospel-style songs, is played by a pit band and carried by vocal performances that could easily turn the show into a concert.

Putting on “Jesus Christ Superstar” by composer Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyricist Tim Rice in 2025 comes with its own challenges. It’s a show — even harder, a musical — about the last week before Jesus’ crucifixion, rooted in the musical style of disco, rock and gospel of the 1970s.

Instead of these nuances hindering the Jewish Theatre Ensemble’s production, the show leans into new changes. The two main roles of Jesus and Judas, both played by men in the original, are played by women who center the other characters and the show through their vocals and portrayals.

Communication senior Sophie Morvillo plays Jesus — a figure larger-than-life — and turns him into someone relatable and personable for the stage; a feat that she makes look effortless. “Jesus Christ Superstar” centers on the fame and admiration people have for Jesus, and Morvillo brings a swagger and confidence to him that never allows the audience to question the power he holds.

While the production of the show and the acting occasionally hits a lull, the music never once does, propelling the show towards its inevitable end. The 17-person band fills the Louis Room at Norris University Center with a fullness that resonates with the audiences long after the lights come on.

Staging the show not in a theater, but instead in a meeting room, could have easily been a challenge, but the production finds advantages in the small space as actors run and flip across the stage right before your eyes. The choreography excites no matter where you are sitting.

With a show as fast-paced and relentless as “Jesus Christ Superstar,” the audience at times can get lost within the characters and plot. But the Jewish Theatre Ensemble’s production uses every tool to keep audiences in the moment. Clear lighting and costume shifts signal to viewers when the “evil” characters have taken the stage, and the choreography makes precise choices to set the tone of the moment and hint at what is next to come.

Even with all of these production successes, the show at its heart is a chance for the actors to show off vocally. This is clearly seen when Mary (Communication junior Kate McCracken) takes the stage solo to sing one of the highlights of the show: “I Don’t Know How to Love Him.” McCracken effortlessly takes a problem that, in principle, seems unrelatable (being in love with Jesus Christ) and turns it into a compelling moment with her clear vocal prowess.

Jewish Theatre Ensemble’s “Jesus Christ Superstar” is a non-stop musical powerhouse that convinces the audience through invigorating music that the show can be just as enjoyable now as it was in 1970.

“Jesus Christ Superstar” opens Friday, Feb. 7 in the Norris Louis Room and has shows at 7:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. both Friday and Saturday nights.

Email: [email protected]

X: @LydiaPlahn13

Related Stories:

— Dolphin Show’s ‘Cinderella’ is the fairy tale escape we all need

— ‘Shucked’ musical commits to ear-resistible and a-maize-ing absurdity

— Sit & Spin theatre group hosts five senses-centric show