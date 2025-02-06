Subscribe
Ordinance protecting hospitality employees, some at NU, earns committee OK

Daily file photo by Jerry Wu
The Worker Retention Ordinance ensures that workers who cook, clean and serve will not be fired if their contractor is replaced.
Clara Martinez, Assistant City Editor
February 6, 2025

A proposal that will give more job security to hospitality employees passed Evanston’s Human Services Committee on Wednesday. 

The Worker Retention Ordinance ensures that workers who cook, clean and serve will not be fired if their contractor is replaced. Mayor Daniel Biss said in a press release that the legislation is necessary to safeguard the lives of workers in Evanston.

“This is a common sense policy that will provide stability for Evanston hospitality and food service workers,” Biss said. “Protecting these workers’ jobs when a new contractor replaces the prior one will ensure that they and their families can continue to live and thrive in Evanston.”

The ordinance will advance to City Council for approval.

The labor union UNITE HERE Local 1, which represents hospitality workers in the Chicago area, gathered at the committee meeting to support the policy. 

The ordinance would prevent a repeat of situations like in 2018 when Northwestern replaced its food service operators with current contractor Compass Group. That substitution put hundreds of workers’ jobs in jeopardy. Employees in UNITE HERE Local 1 campaigned for months to protect themselves from being fired once Compass Group took over. 

Many campus employees have worked for NU across multiple contractors. According to the press release, the average tenure for hospitality and food service workers is almost 10 years. 

Rosa Villaseñor has worked at the Allen Center for 15 years and resides in Evanston with her family. In UNITE HERE Local 1’s press release, she said she supports the ordinance as a way to maintain job security while the Allen Center construction is underway.

“It feels terrible to know I could be kicked to the curb if there are more operational changes,” she said. “No matter who the contractor is, I deserve to continue working at the campus that I’ve called home for years.”

Email: [email protected] 

X: @claramart1nez7

