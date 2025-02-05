Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Women’s Tennis: Pollard calls for ‘louder’ crowd as NU prepares to host ITA Indoor Championship

Daily file photo by Henry Frieman
Coach Claire Pollard talks to her team ahead of a match vs. Notre Dame earlier this year.
Eli Kronenberg, Assistant Sports Editor
February 5, 2025

With Northwestern gearing up to host the best teams in the country at Combe Tennis Center for the Intercollegiate Tennis Association National Team Indoor Championship this weekend, coach Claire Pollard called for its fans to create a “louder” atmosphere.

“We’ve kind of got the Wimbledon vibe, and we’re looking more for the U.S. Open vibe,” Pollard said.

The Wildcats (4-1, 0-0 Big Ten) face No. 1 Georgia Friday at 6:30 p.m. in the first round. The Bulldogs’ (3-1, 0-0 SEC) squad features ITA singles No. 1 and reigning NCAA individual singles champion Dasha Vidmanova, in addition to three other ranked singles players.

NU is co-hosting the event with Illinois — each university will welcome eight teams for the round of 16 and quarterfinals before the semifinals and finals move exclusively to Evanston Monday. 

This weekend will mark the first time NU has ever hosted ITA Indoors. According to Pollard, NU previously lacked the capacity necessary for the competition because it only has six indoor courts, making a 16-team tournament unfeasible. The new dual-host format, which sees two schools share hosting responsibilities, allowed Pollard to make a bid.

Pollard said part of her motivation for bringing the event to Combe was her team’s title runs in 2009 and 2010, the second of which she said “came out of the blue.”

“Winning it twice forever ago is some of the greatest highlights I’ve had as a coach here,” Pollard said. “We would love to make some more great memories this weekend.”

Since then, Pollard said, the team has “dropped a little” in its standing amongst competitors. After taking the reins of Wildcat tennis in 1999, Pollard immediately led the team to 11 consecutive Big Ten titles and 13 consecutive Big Ten tournament titles. However, in the last decade, the ’Cats have only taken home one Big Ten title — in 2018 — and have not won a Big Ten tournament.

“We used to be a perennial top-15 team, top-10 team, and we haven’t been that recently,” Pollard said. “I thought this would be one of the first things we could do as an impetus to get back there.”

Pollard described this weekend as an opportunity to expose her young squad to an environment full of elite teams. She also said she has used ITA Indoors — which the University will also host next year — as a selling point for potential recruits. 

This year’s edition of the event will feature new innovations, including electronic line-calling, improved broadcasting capabilities and a collaboration with tennis content creators, according to the ITA. 

Pollard said she was especially excited for the introduction of electronic line-calling because of its ability to provide more accuracy than the human eye on judgement calls.

“I don’t think people are cheating,” Pollard said. “Frankly, the difference between a millimeter of that ball touching the line or not touching the line is just impossible for any player or umpire or even coach.”

The winner of the ’Cats’ Friday clash against Georgia will face either No. 4 Stanford or No. 10 Auburn in the quarterfinals. Also competing in the first stage of the competition in Evanston are No. 5 Virginia, No. 8 North Carolina, No. 13 Tennessee and No. 15 Pepperdine.

Georgia suffered its first loss of the season Saturday to North Carolina with Vidmanova losing the deciding No. 1 singles rubber — its first home defeat in nearly three years.

Freshman Mika Dagan Fruchtman, who will likely face Vidmanova at the No. 1 singles spot on Friday, said she was “very, very, very excited” to play ITA Indoors.

“It’s our opportunity,” Dagan Fruchtman said. “We’re a good team.”

For Pollard, any chance of the team scoring upsets and making a deep run at the event will be boosted by the presence of a strong crowd.

“Where can you get more value for your money?” Pollard said. “I’m hoping that everyone will come and take a look.”

Email: [email protected] 

X: @EliKronenberg

 

Related Stories:

Women’s Tennis: NU survives squandered match points, umpire controversy to beat Georgia Tech 4-2

Women’s Tennis: Lau’s gritty singles win clinches team victory over Georgia Tech

Women’s Tennis: Narrow loss at Illinois offers lessons for growth

 

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Latest Stories
Junior forward Nick Martinelli pushes through his defender’s hand as he looks for a scoring opportunity.
Captured: Martinelli shines as Northwestern triumphs over USC 77-75
Junior forward Nick Martinelli and graduate student center Keenan Fitzmorris talk after a whistle during Northwestern’s Tuesday win over USC.
Men’s Basketball: Northwestern dominates on the glass in 77-75 win over USC
Hackney: It’s time to turn the tables on the GOP
Hackney: It’s time to turn the tables on the GOP
The four candidates prepare to debate at the Aida and Mike Feldman Broadcast and Digital Media Suite on MFC’s fourth floor.
Gallery: Candidates go head-to-head at student-moderated ASG Presidential Debate
Prof. Springen stocks her office with cookies and candy for any student stopping by.
From Newsweek to the “Medill Mom:” Prof. Karen Springen reflects on her journalism career
Encore! Evanston, which will run from February through April, will feature free, non-ticketed music at three different venues.
Evanston nonprofits launch program bringing live music to local restaurants
More in Sports
Junior forward Nick Martinelli flips the ball up towards the basket in Northwestern’s 77-75 win over USC. Martinelli collected 27 points and 13 rebounds in the win.
Men’s Basketball: Martinelli’s game-winning floater leads Northwestern to 77-75 victory over USC
Junior guard Justin Mullins celebrates after draining a 3-pointer in Northwestern's win over USC.
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 77, USC 75
Northwestern defender Emma Phillips dribbles upfield during a match last season.
Women’s Soccer: Emma Phillips prepares for Icelandic pro debut
Fencing: Northwestern collects eight wins in first-annual Schiller Duals
Fencing: Northwestern collects eight wins in first-annual Schiller Duals
Freshman Mika Dagan Fruchtman’s match didn’t finish, but her second-set comeback kept NU afloat vs. Georgia Tech.
Women’s Tennis: NU survives squandered match points, umpire controversy to beat Georgia Tech 4-2
Graduate student Britany Lau prepares to serve in a match earlier this season. Lau’s win guaranteed Northwestern’s victory over Georgia Tech on Sunday.
Women’s Tennis: Lau’s gritty singles win clinches team victory over Georgia Tech
More in Women's Tennis
Senior Sydney Pratt prepares to return a serve in a match against Wisconsin last season.
Women’s Tennis: Narrow loss at Illinois offers lessons for growth
Senior Sydney Pratt prepares to return a serve earlier this season. Pratt’s 6-2, 7-5 singles victory was one of Northwestern’s two points against Illinois on Saturday.
Women’s Tennis: Northwestern falls 4-2 to Illinois despite strong singles start
Senior Sydney Pratt hits a forehand in a match last season.
Women’s Tennis: NU trounces Butler 7-0 in season opener
Freshman Erica Jessel prepares to hit a forehand in a match against a Notre Dame player on Jan. 10. In her dual season debut against Butler, Jessel recorded wins in doubles and singles.
Women’s Tennis: Northwestern’s freshmen dominate top of lineup in season opener against Butler
Graduate student Britany Lau readies to return a point against Notre Dame on Jan. 10.
Women’s Tennis: Former Brown star Britany Lau embraces collegiate journey, leadership role ahead of final Northwestern season
Sophomore Autumn Rabjohns prepares to serve in her doubles match against Notre Dame opponents Friday. Rabjohns was the only Northwestern player to go 3-0 in singles over the weekend.
Women’s Tennis: Northwestern prepares for dual season with Quad Invite